Baby Wipes Market Size Worth USD 6.70 Billion by 2030 at 5% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baby Wipes Market overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Baby Wipes Market Analysis Research Report: Information by Material, Type, Distribution Channel, Region – Global Forecast till 2030, Baby Wipes Market Size is anticipated to reach USD 6.70 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5% during 2022-2030.

Market Scope:

Baby wipes are disposable wet cloths or wipes used to clean the delicate skin of infants. Baby wipes are saturated with skin-friendly cleaning agents. They come in a variety of packs and shapes and are frequently packaged in plastic containers or tubs to retain the moisture in.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 6.70 Billion CAGR 5% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Material, Type, Distribution Channel, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increase In the Sales and Demands of Baby Wipes growing number of working women

Competitive Dynamics:

To increase both the quality and quantity of newborns, numerous potential manufacturers are exerting great effort. The producers are attempting to provide cutting-edge personal baby care products as well. Some of the main key players in the industry are listed below

P&G

Kimberly Clark Corporation

S. C. Johnson & Son

Procter & Gamble

Unicharm Corporation

Bodywise Limited

Seventh Generation Inc.

The Aldo Group Inc.

D&G Laboratories Inc.

Irish Breeze UC

The Honest Company, Inc.

Market USP:

Market Drivers

These aspects show to be the beneficial driving factors that have led to the increase in sales and demand of baby wipes in the baby wipes market, according to current research and data acquired by numerous top companies and manufacturers of baby wipes. The increased awareness of personal newborn and child cleanliness during the pandemic may be one of the main contributing causes.

Baby wipes are in great demand because of evolving tourist destinations, a rise in the number of working women, modernized medical practices, widespread use in spas and salons, and rising disposable income. Baby wipes, especially in the early years of an infant's life, significantly contribute to increased birth rates.

Changes in lifestyle brought on by modernity and urbanization may also be contributing causes. This has led to a rise in working people, especially working mothers. In an effort to combine work and personal life, many are resorting to creative and time-saving alternatives, such as baby wipes for sanitary needs. The rising birthrates in developing nations, which help to increase people's purchasing capacity, are another major driving factor. It has aided the expansion of the baby wipes market on a global scale.

Market Restraints

The easy availability of counterfeit products on the market and the high pricing of personal care products, which also impede growth, are among the many factors limiting the baby wipes business, according to numerous market analyses and statistics. In addition, other issues including declining birth rates, poor quality goods, and high costs of the raw materials needed to create the product limit the growth of the market for baby wipes.

COVID-19 Analysis:

It's critical to remember that worldwide, as evidenced by current statistics and COVID 19 impact reports. Yet, many large and small businesses have seen a decline in their monthly and annual income as a result of the pandemic. Income and earnings in several industries have significantly increased. During the epidemic, the market for groceries, everyday necessities, and food is unchanged. Humans cannot survive without their basic needs, including food, which facilitates the advantages of numerous markets like the one for baby wipes.

The sale of connected goods in the sanitary and personal hygiene industries is rising quickly as a result of the dangerous COVID19 virus' unrelenting spread. Using good personal hygiene practices and sanitary supplies can help stop the virus from spreading. Baby wipes and sanitized wet wipes are therefore frequently used in diagnostic facilities, hospitals, clinics, and households with young children. As a result, many top manufacturers and businesses are working diligently to increase production while keeping innovations in mind in order to improve the quality of the baby wipes in order to meet the always increasing need for regular and gentle baby wipes. The size of the baby wipes market has grown.

Market Segmentation:

Product type segmentation

The wet wipes segment is expected to dominate the market over the review period.

Material type segmentation

The natural segment is poised to gain momentum over the review period.

Distribution channel segmentation

The market for wet wipes was controlled by the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment, which also contributed to revenue. Due to the increased customer propensity to buy toiletries from supermarkets and hypermarkets as these venues offer a broader selection of products and brands, the segment is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

When considered in a regional context, North America is where the market expansion is most noticeable. The markets with the biggest demand are those in Europe and Asia-Pacific. With a market share of 29.2% in 2021, North America has a disproportionately big share of the baby wipes market. In addition, the CAGR for the Asia-Pacific area is projected to be 5.5% from 2021 to 2027. The region's rising demand can be due to a number of causes, including the region's fast urbanization and a rise in the need for products in nations like China, India, and South Korea that can be convenient, save time, and still have the same cleaning impact. One of the primary factors driving regional expansion is the simple accessibility of wet wipes as a result of the region's rising popularity and high expenditure. The primary drivers of product demand in the region are rising product promotion efforts and increased awareness among women of the negative impacts of unclean intimate areas, such as skin conditions, irritation, odor, and the potential for cervical cancer.

Changes in people's lifestyles, an increase in the number of working women, developing internet retailing tendencies, and increased disposable income are the main factors propelling the North American area. The need for baby wet wipes is also being fueled by women's increasing knowledge of infant hygiene in North America. The market analysis indicates that the fact that the majority of women are employed in the United States is one of the key factors contributing to North America's dominant market share. Because of this, parents should consider investing in high-quality baby items like natural baby wipes for their newborns. One of the top businesses, Kimberly-Clark, offers reasonably priced pregnancy kits and additional perks like free shipping along with its high-quality baby wipes.

