Global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Strategic Market Report 2023: A $20 Billion Market by 2030 - Advancements in Engine Technology to Fuel Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market

Global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market to Reach $20 Billion by 2030
The global market for Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps estimated at US$12.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Turbine Style, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$13.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Roller Vane segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|436
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$12.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$20 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Fuel Pump: A Prelude
- An Introduction to Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps
- Types of Electric Fuel Pumps
- Working of an Electric Fuel Pump
- Failures in Fuel Pumps and Causes
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Technological Innovations to Drive Growth
- Recent Market Activity
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Electric is the Future of Automotive Pumps
- Advancements in Engine Technology to Fuel Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market
- Select Popular Electric Fuel Pumps Brands
- Automobile Production Dynamics Influences Demand Patterns of Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Nearshoring Trend Positions Brazil & Mexico as a Strong Production Centers for CVs
- An Inevitable Rebound in Market Prospects to Encourage Growth in Sales of Electric Fuel Pumps
- Pandemic Impact on the Automotive Industry & What's the New Normal?
- Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets
- Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Electric Fuel Pumps
- Increased Acceptance of Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Push Demand for Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps
- Stringent Regulations Post Pandemic to Spur Growth
- Transportation is the Biggest Contributor to GHG Emissions
- Need for Reducing Automobile Weight, Improve Fuel Efficiency, and Comply with Evolving Tailpipe Emission Regulations Drive Light Weight Material in Electric Fuel Pumps
- Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative Lightweight Electric Fuel Pumps
- Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term Growth of Automobile Market
- Expanding Global Population
- Urban Sprawl
- Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population
- Large Base of Millennials
- Rising Living Standards
- Resolving Electrical Issues with Electrical Fuel Pumps
- Fault Diagnostics for Three-Phase Brushless DC Fuel Pumps
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 56 Featured)
- Airtex-ASC
- Aisan Industry Co. Ltd.
- Continental AG
- Daewha Fuel Pump Industries Ltd.
- Denso Corporation
- General Motors Company
- Pricol Limited
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Visteon Corporation
