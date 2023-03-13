Global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Strategic Market Report 2023: A $20 Billion Market by 2030 - Advancements in Engine Technology to Fuel Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market to Reach $20 Billion by 2030



The global market for Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps estimated at US$12.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Turbine Style, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$13.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Roller Vane segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 436 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Fuel Pump: A Prelude

An Introduction to Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps

Types of Electric Fuel Pumps

Working of an Electric Fuel Pump

Failures in Fuel Pumps and Causes

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Technological Innovations to Drive Growth

Recent Market Activity

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Electric is the Future of Automotive Pumps

Advancements in Engine Technology to Fuel Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market

Select Popular Electric Fuel Pumps Brands

Automobile Production Dynamics Influences Demand Patterns of Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Nearshoring Trend Positions Brazil & Mexico as a Strong Production Centers for CVs

An Inevitable Rebound in Market Prospects to Encourage Growth in Sales of Electric Fuel Pumps

Pandemic Impact on the Automotive Industry & What's the New Normal?

Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets

Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Electric Fuel Pumps

Increased Acceptance of Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Push Demand for Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps

Stringent Regulations Post Pandemic to Spur Growth

Transportation is the Biggest Contributor to GHG Emissions

Need for Reducing Automobile Weight, Improve Fuel Efficiency, and Comply with Evolving Tailpipe Emission Regulations Drive Light Weight Material in Electric Fuel Pumps

Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative Lightweight Electric Fuel Pumps

Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term Growth of Automobile Market

Expanding Global Population

Urban Sprawl

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population

Large Base of Millennials

Rising Living Standards

Resolving Electrical Issues with Electrical Fuel Pumps

Fault Diagnostics for Three-Phase Brushless DC Fuel Pumps

