The Global 3D-Printed Footwear Market is forecast to grow by $1972.58 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.72% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D-Printed Footwear Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796226/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the 3D-printed footwear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of new product launches, increasing emphasis on personalized 3D-printed footwear, and growing vendor focus on expanding DTC channels.



The 3D-printed footwear market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Men

• Women

• Children



By Type

• Insoles

• Midsoles

• Upper soles



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the innovations in 3D printing as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D-printed footwear market growth during the next few years. Also, growing focus of vendors on manufacturing 3D-printed footwear using patented technologies and increasing demand for 3D-printed insoles among diabetic patients will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the 3D-printed footwear market covers the following areas:

• 3D-printed footwear market sizing

• 3D-printed footwear market forecast

• 3D-printed footwear market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D-printed footwear market vendors that include adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Co, EOS GmbH, FitMyFoot Inc., Kornit Digital Ltd., LuxCreo Inc., Materialise NV, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., OESH Shoes, Peak Sport Products Co. Ltd., Prodways Group, Scientifeet, Sculpteo Inc., Shapeways Inc., Sintratec AG, Stratasys Ltd., Superfeet Worldwide LLC, and Under Armour Inc. Also, the 3D-printed footwear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796226/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________