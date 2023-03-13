Global Material Handling Equipment Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $193 Billion by 2030 - 3PL, E-Commerce and F&B Manufacturing & Retail Driving Growth

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Material Handling Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Material Handling Equipment Market to Reach $193 Billion by 2030
The global market for Material Handling Equipment estimated at US$127.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$193 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Conveyor Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$79.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Forklifts segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $33.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Material Handling Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$24.8 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|1327
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$127.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$193 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Material Handling Equipment Market
- Prominent Trends with Potential to Influence Material Handling Space in 2021 & Beyond
- Material Handling Equipment: A Review
- Classification of Material Handling Equipment
- Conveyor Systems
- Industrial Trucks and Forklifts
- Hoists and Cranes
- Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS)
- Other Segments
- Major Application Segments
- Third-party Logistics
- E-Commerce & General Merchandise
- F&B Manufacturing & Retail
- Consumer Durables
- Other Applications
- End-Use Markets: Brief Overview
- Aerospace, Automobile and Shipping
- Agriculture
- Building and Construction
- Electrical & Electronic Equipment
- Industrial Machinery
- Postal/Express Delivery
- Warehousing
- Industry Overview
- Material Handling Equipment: An Integral Part of Supply Chain
- Growth Drivers in Nutshell
- Technology Trends to Watch-for in Material Handling Industry
- Conveyor Systems and Forklifts: Key Segments
- 3PL, E-Commerce and F&B Manufacturing & Retail: Three Major Application Markets Driving Growth
- Impact of GDP Growth on MHE Market
- Increasing Industrial & Infrastructural Activities
- North America and Asia Command the Material Handling Equipment Market
- Developing Countries to Set the Growth Pace
- China Remains an Important Market
- Demand for Automated MHE on Rise
- Strong Focus on Worker Safety
- Product innovations Hold Key to Success
- Urbanization Ups the Need for Efficient Order Fulfilment Systems
- Competitive Landscape
- Vendors Adopt Acquisition Route to Offer Innovative Materials Handling Solutions
- Recent Market Activity
- Industry Witnesses a Change in Business Model
- Companies Focus on New Strategies to Boost Innovations
- Investment in Start-ups: Another Strategic Move
- Lift Trucks Market: Leading Players
- Global Industrial Lift Trucks Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Share by Company
- Conveyers Market
- Cranes
- Select Players in the Global Crane Market
- Select Global Brands
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Mega Trends Shaping Post-COVID-19 Journey of Material Handling Equipment Industry
- Global Material Handling Equipment Market Heading towards Substantial Gains
- Recent Developments in Material Handling Automation
- Trend towards Industry 4.0 Redefines Material Handling Equipment Market
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies
- The Internet of Things Gains Prominence
- IIoT Applications in Material Handling Equipment
- Cloud Computing: Powering e-commerce
- Predictive Analytics: Simplify Decision Making
- Big Data: Helps Identify the Best WM Practices
- Mobility Devices Take Center Stage
- Wearable Devices: Pilot Adoption Underway
- 3D Printing to Transform the Supply Chain
- Companies Improving Traceability and Enhancing Material Handling Efficiency
- Integration of MHE with Warehouse Management Systems
- Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors
- Technology Tools Seek Wider Role in 3PL Domain
- Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities
- e-Commerce Emerges as New Growth Driver
- Uptrend in e-Commerce Impacts Automated Conveyor Systems
- e-commerce Bringing Changes in Supply Chain Management
- Food & Beverage Manufacturing & Retail: One of the Leading Application Markets
- Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive MHE in F&B Industry
- Material Handling Market Steps Up Focus on Sustainability
- Aging Workforce Drives Demand for Automated and Ergonomic Systems
- Focus Intensifies on Cost-Effective MH Solutions
- Traditional Supply Chain Facing Stiff Competition from Omnichannel Commerce
- Technological Advances to Propel the Industry
- Driverless Vehicles and Drones: No Longer a Distant Reality
- Productivity and Safety Gain Immense Attention
- Voice Recognition Systems Find Way
- Select Product and Application Trends
- Demand Goes Strong for Smart Conveyor Equipment
- Modular Designed Conveyor Systems Add Versatility
- Factors Influencing Demand for Conveyors
- Automated Lift Trucks Witness Increasing Adoption
- Technologies Making Their Way into Lift Trucks
- Pallet Trucks Grow in Sophistication
- Demand for Automated Forklifts Picks up in Emerging Countries
- Industry Demand Shifts towards Electric Trucks
- Adoption of Electric Drives in Cranes and Hoists on Rise
- Lithium Batteries Emerge as Hottest Trend
- Advanced Material Handling Technologies Systems Improve Supply Chain Excellence
- Automated Material Handling Equipment Make a Cut
- Unit Load Systems Seek Bigger Role
- Consumption Trends in Key End Use Industries
- Factors Influencing Automated Material Handling Equipment Market
- Strong Contribution from North American Automated MHE Market
- Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment
- Automation Initiatives of Industrial Units Spur Demand for AGVs
- Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs
- Growth Drivers and Application Trends in Select End-Use Industries
- Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Industries
- Transition of Material Handling in Automobile Industry
- Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand
- Expansion of E-Commerce & Retail Industries
- Entry of Start-Ups with Warehouse Automation Solutions
- Automated Systems Gain Traction in Consumer Electronics Production Units
- Rising Adoption of Automated Systems to Boost Global Pharmaceutical Material Handling Equipment Market
- Key Factors for Selecting a Material Handling System in Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 463 Featured)
- BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
- Columbus McKinnon Corp.
- Crown Equipment Corporation
- Daifuku Co., Ltd.
- Jervis B. Webb Company
- FlexLink AB
- Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS)
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
- Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.
- Interroll Group
- Jungheinrich AG
- KION Group AG
- Dematic Group
- Liebherr Group
- Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc.
- Murata Machinery, Ltd.
- SSI SCHAFER - Fritz Schafer GmbH
- Swisslog Holding AG
- Toyota Industries Corporation
- Vanderlande Industries Nederland B.V.
- Viastore Systems GmbH
- WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH
