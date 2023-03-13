Global Material Handling Equipment Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $193 Billion by 2030 - 3PL, E-Commerce and F&B Manufacturing & Retail Driving Growth

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Material Handling Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Material Handling Equipment Market to Reach $193 Billion by 2030



The global market for Material Handling Equipment estimated at US$127.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$193 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Conveyor Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$79.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Forklifts segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $33.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Material Handling Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$24.8 Billion by the year 2030.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Material Handling Equipment Market

Prominent Trends with Potential to Influence Material Handling Space in 2021 & Beyond

Material Handling Equipment: A Review

Classification of Material Handling Equipment

Conveyor Systems

Industrial Trucks and Forklifts

Hoists and Cranes

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS)

Other Segments

Major Application Segments

Third-party Logistics

E-Commerce & General Merchandise

F&B Manufacturing & Retail

Consumer Durables

Other Applications

End-Use Markets: Brief Overview

Aerospace, Automobile and Shipping

Agriculture

Building and Construction

Electrical & Electronic Equipment

Industrial Machinery

Postal/Express Delivery

Warehousing

Industry Overview

Material Handling Equipment: An Integral Part of Supply Chain

Growth Drivers in Nutshell

Technology Trends to Watch-for in Material Handling Industry

Conveyor Systems and Forklifts: Key Segments

3PL, E-Commerce and F&B Manufacturing & Retail: Three Major Application Markets Driving Growth

Impact of GDP Growth on MHE Market

Increasing Industrial & Infrastructural Activities

North America and Asia Command the Material Handling Equipment Market

Developing Countries to Set the Growth Pace

China Remains an Important Market

Demand for Automated MHE on Rise

Strong Focus on Worker Safety

Product innovations Hold Key to Success

Urbanization Ups the Need for Efficient Order Fulfilment Systems

Competitive Landscape

Vendors Adopt Acquisition Route to Offer Innovative Materials Handling Solutions

Recent Market Activity

Industry Witnesses a Change in Business Model

Companies Focus on New Strategies to Boost Innovations

Investment in Start-ups: Another Strategic Move

Lift Trucks Market: Leading Players

Global Industrial Lift Trucks Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Share by Company

Conveyers Market

Cranes

Select Players in the Global Crane Market

Select Global Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Mega Trends Shaping Post-COVID-19 Journey of Material Handling Equipment Industry

Global Material Handling Equipment Market Heading towards Substantial Gains

Recent Developments in Material Handling Automation

Trend towards Industry 4.0 Redefines Material Handling Equipment Market

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies

The Internet of Things Gains Prominence

IIoT Applications in Material Handling Equipment

Cloud Computing: Powering e-commerce

Predictive Analytics: Simplify Decision Making

Big Data: Helps Identify the Best WM Practices

Mobility Devices Take Center Stage

Wearable Devices: Pilot Adoption Underway

3D Printing to Transform the Supply Chain

Companies Improving Traceability and Enhancing Material Handling Efficiency

Integration of MHE with Warehouse Management Systems

Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors

Technology Tools Seek Wider Role in 3PL Domain

Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities

e-Commerce Emerges as New Growth Driver

Uptrend in e-Commerce Impacts Automated Conveyor Systems

e-commerce Bringing Changes in Supply Chain Management

Food & Beverage Manufacturing & Retail: One of the Leading Application Markets

Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive MHE in F&B Industry

Material Handling Market Steps Up Focus on Sustainability

Aging Workforce Drives Demand for Automated and Ergonomic Systems

Focus Intensifies on Cost-Effective MH Solutions

Traditional Supply Chain Facing Stiff Competition from Omnichannel Commerce

Technological Advances to Propel the Industry

Driverless Vehicles and Drones: No Longer a Distant Reality

Productivity and Safety Gain Immense Attention

Voice Recognition Systems Find Way

Select Product and Application Trends

Demand Goes Strong for Smart Conveyor Equipment

Modular Designed Conveyor Systems Add Versatility

Factors Influencing Demand for Conveyors

Automated Lift Trucks Witness Increasing Adoption

Technologies Making Their Way into Lift Trucks

Pallet Trucks Grow in Sophistication

Demand for Automated Forklifts Picks up in Emerging Countries

Industry Demand Shifts towards Electric Trucks

Adoption of Electric Drives in Cranes and Hoists on Rise

Lithium Batteries Emerge as Hottest Trend

Advanced Material Handling Technologies Systems Improve Supply Chain Excellence

Automated Material Handling Equipment Make a Cut

Unit Load Systems Seek Bigger Role

Consumption Trends in Key End Use Industries

Factors Influencing Automated Material Handling Equipment Market

Strong Contribution from North American Automated MHE Market

Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment

Automation Initiatives of Industrial Units Spur Demand for AGVs

Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs

Growth Drivers and Application Trends in Select End-Use Industries

Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Industries

Transition of Material Handling in Automobile Industry

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

Expansion of E-Commerce & Retail Industries

Entry of Start-Ups with Warehouse Automation Solutions

Automated Systems Gain Traction in Consumer Electronics Production Units

Rising Adoption of Automated Systems to Boost Global Pharmaceutical Material Handling Equipment Market

Key Factors for Selecting a Material Handling System in Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 463 Featured)

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Columbus McKinnon Corp.

Crown Equipment Corporation

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Jervis B. Webb Company

FlexLink AB

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.

Interroll Group

Jungheinrich AG

KION Group AG

Dematic Group

Liebherr Group

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc.

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

SSI SCHAFER - Fritz Schafer GmbH

Swisslog Holding AG

Toyota Industries Corporation

Vanderlande Industries Nederland B.V.

Viastore Systems GmbH

WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH

