Global Cosplay Costumes & Wigs Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $80.8 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.9%

The cosplay costumes and wigs market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.87% from 2022 to 2028.



Market Trends and Opportunities

Rising Anime & Gaming Industry



Anime usually combines characterization, different forms of individualistic techniques, imagination, graphic art, and cinematography. Initially, anime was introduced in the television industry with the first Japanese television anime, which marked the beginning of a new anime industry. In the cosplay industry, anime has gained global visibility as one of the performing arts in which individuals dress up as anime characters.

For instance, Anime NYC is one of New York's anime conventions covering the best of Japanese pop culture in America. Further, over the past few years, cosplay costumes have gained growing demand from the gaming industry due to rising gaming conventions. Many cosplay costume manufacturing companies have increased their game-related costume and movie or anime characters.

For instance, SimCosplay has introduced gaming-related costumes such as Bayonetta, Elden Ring, Kingdom Hearts, Street Fighter, Xenoblade, Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy, TLOU 2, Zelda, Devil May Cry, Fire Emblem, Resident Evil, The Witcher, and others. Such factors are projected to propel the cosplay costumes and wigs market growth.



Rising Consumer Purchasing Power



Consumer purchasing power measures the value of money with which consumers purchase goods & services. It is mainly related to the cost-of-living index and indicates how inflation affects consumer buying ability.

The pricing of various goods or services is one of the most important factors influencing the consumer's purchasing power. Post-pandemic, the purchasing power has been observed to resume according to pre-pandemic levels. Thus, in major countries, especially the U.S., Halloween is celebrated yearly. In 2022, retailers were prepared to meet the demand for these costumes, making them memorable.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), participation in Halloween-related activities reached approximately 69% as per consumer planning, up from 65% in 2021. After the pandemic, many individuals have started returning to in-person gathering events. The spending on costumes has increased with increasing celebrations and planning of Halloween compared to the previous year.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global cosplay costumes and wigs market is highly fragmented, with several top vendors operating. However, the industry is witnessing consolidation, albeit at a slow pace.



Some of the key players in the market include Rubies II, Halloweencostumes.com, Hot Topic, FM-Anime, Sky Costume, Epic Cosplay Wigs, Ezcosplay, Abracadabra NYC, Miccostumes.com, and Distortions Unlimited. The vendors in the industry are using new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their establishments to drive growth.

The focus is heavily shifting towards strategic orientations influencing the company's positive results with a strong building of customer relationship management (CRM) by serving customers in both mediums, online and offline. The cosplay costumes and wigs market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product extensions and a growing customer base.



The cosplay costumes and wigs market concentration in developed countries such as the US, Japan, China, and other Western European countries is high.

At the same time, the market is in its promising stage in developing economies such as the Asia Pacific, including South Korea, because of the entry of many international brands in these countries and the growing demand of the entertainment or events industry during festive seasons.

The competition between vendors exists based on material type, theme-based costumes, applications, quality, price, product innovation, style, service, and customer satisfaction. The competition among major players is intense.

The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in the buying process of online shopping. The present scenario forces vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence.



Company Profiles

Rubies II

Uwowo Cosplay

Rolecosplay.com

Disguise

Simcosplay.com

Cossky

Yaya Han

XCOSER International Cosplay Costume

Spirit Halloween

Blossom Costumes

Fanplusfriend

Escapade

The Horror Dome

Cosplaybuzz

DokiDoki Cosplay

Distortions Unlimited

Micocostumes

Abracadabra NYC

Joke.co.uk

Ezcosplay

Epic Cosplay Wigs

Sky Costume

FM-Anime

HalloweenCostumes.com

Hot Topic

Key Questions Answered

1. How big is the cosplay costumes and wigs market?

2. What is the growth rate of the cosplay costumes and wigs market?

3. Which region dominates the global cosplay costumes and wigs market?

4. What are the key driving factors in the cosplay costumes and wigs market?

5. Who are the key players in the global cosplay costumes and wigs market?



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 228 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $35.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $80.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global

