The Global Digital Packaging and Labeling Market is forecast to grow by $22.35 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.91% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing consumption of packaged beverages globally, environmental benefits of digital packaging and labeling, and benefits of variable data printing.



The digital packaging and labeling market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food and beverages

• Personal care

• Healthcare

• Electronics

• Others



By Technology

• Inkjet

• Electrophotography



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising demand from consumer goods manufacturers as one of the prime reasons driving the digital packaging and labeling market growth during the next few years. Also, innovation in digital packaging and labeling and rising requirements for brand protection and traceability will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital packaging and labeling market vendors that include Cenveo Worldwide Ltd., Consolidated Label Co., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Kodak Co, Flint Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Lofton Label and Packaging Inc., Mondi plc, Printpack Inc., Quad/Graphics Inc., Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd, RR Donnelley and Sons Co., SAKATA INX CORP., Smurfit Kappa Group, THIMM Group GmbH Co. KG, Traco Manufacturing, Xeikon, Xerox Holdings Corp., and CCL Industries Inc. Also, the digital packaging and labeling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

