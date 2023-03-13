Death Care Services Global Market to Reach $189.8 Billion by 2030: Environment Friendly Green Burials Rise in Popularity

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Death Care Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Death Care Services estimated at US$118.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$189.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Funeral Homes & Funeral Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$131.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cemeteries & Crematories segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $39.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Death Care Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.
