Death Care Services Global Market to Reach $189.8 Billion by 2030: Environment Friendly Green Burials Rise in Popularity

The global market for Death Care Services estimated at US$118.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$189.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Funeral Homes & Funeral Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$131.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cemeteries & Crematories segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $39.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Death Care Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 220 Featured) -

Arbor Memorial Inc.

Baalmann Mortuary

Carriage Services, Inc.

Charbonnet Labat Funeral Home

Classic Memorials Inc

Creter Vault Corporation

Dignity plc

Doric Products Inc

Foundation Partners Group LLC

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited

Giles Memory Gardens

Hillebrand Funeral Homes Inc

InvoCare Limited

Kepner Funeral Homes

McMahon, Lyon & Hartnett Funeral Home, Inc.

Musgrove Mortuaries & Cemeteries

Nirvana Asia Ltd.

NorthStar Memorial Group, LLC

Service Corporation International

StoneMor Partners L.P.

Caring for the Dead is a Sacred Task for Humans, A Culture That Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the Death Care Services Market

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

A Sad Reality COVID-19 Pushes Up Demand for Funeral Services

Steeped in Ritual, Farewell for the Dead Due to COVID or Otherwise Drives Demand for Funeral Services

COVID-19 Deaths Push Up Demand for Funeral Services: Global COVID-19 Deaths (In 000s) As of 04 April 2022 by Country

COVID-19 Impact on the US Death Care Industry

Death Care Services: A Prelude

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Death Industry Journeys Into the Digital Afterlife: COVID-19 Exposes the Fragility of Human Death Rituals & Steps Up the Role of Digital Technologies

Death Care Industry Embraces Technology and Innovation in a Major Way

Death Care Startups Exploring Innovative Ways of Honoring Loved Ones

Funeral Home Software to Maintain Relevance in Death Care Space

Death Care Practices becoming Economically Distressing & Environmentally Cataclysmic

For the Cycle of Life to Continue, Environment Friendly Green Burials Rise in Popularity

Driven By Burial Plot Shortages, Cremation Rises in Popularity Over Traditional Burials

Convenience, Cost Effectiveness & Environment Friendly Benefits to Help Cremation Bypass Casket Burials by the Year 2035: % Share of Cremation in North America for Years 1960 Through 2035

Cremation Rates (in %) for Select Countries (2021)

Notable Trends Influencing Death Care Industry

With the Pandemic Pushing Millions Into Poverty & Unemployment, Crowdfunding for Funeral Services Gains Momentum

Need for Government to Support Death Care

Entry of Ecommerce Retailers Offering Affordably Priced Burial and Memorial Products

Death Care Startups Follow Footprints of E-Commerce Players to Push Gains

Rising Funeral Costs: Opportunities for Death Care Services Market

Median Cost of Funeral by Item in the US for 2021

Demand for Advance Funeral Planning Driven by Aging Population

Global Population In the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases to Propel Market Growth

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2020

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2021, 2030 & 2045)

Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Million) by Region as of June 2021

COVID-19 Pandemic-Triggered Rise in Demand for Cadaver Bags Stands Testimony to the Human Tragedy: Implications for the Death Care Industry

Global Demand Spike for Cadaver Bags Highlights Excess Deaths Associated with COVID-19: Global Market for Cadaver Bags (In US$ Million) for Years 2018 Through 2022

Exploitative Side of Death Care

