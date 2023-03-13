Face Shield Market to Touch USD 3.1 Billion by 2028 at Steady CAGR of 6.2% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York ,US, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Face Shield Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Face Shield Market Research Report Information by Material Type, End-Use, and Region - Forecast to 2028, face shield market size is expected to reach USD 3.1 Billion by 2028 and is projected to develop at a 6.2% CAGR somewhere in the range of 2021 and 2028.

Market Scope:

Face shields are pieces of personal protection equipment (PPE) that are used to shield the complete face from risks such flying objects, splashes, and other potentially contagious substances. It is used in a variety of end-use industries, including as the construction, oil & gas, medical, automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and maritime sectors.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2028 USD 3.1 Billion CAGR 6.2% Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Material Type, End-Use, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growth in the Healthcare and Manufacturing Industry Across the Globe Growth of the Organized Retail Sector in Developing Countries

Competitive Dynamics:

The key players of the market are:

The 3M Company (U.S.)

Honeywell International (U.S.)

MSA Safety (U.S.)

Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Dymax Corp (U.S.)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

Brady Corporation Ltd. (U.K.)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

Shelby Group International, Inc. (U.S.)

Market USP:

Market Drivers

Due to the growth of the medical and manufacturing industries globally, the demand for face protection is anticipated to rise. The demand for face protection across various ventures is anticipated to surge in the next two or three years due to the growing acceptance of strict requirements involving the use of working environment wellness laws.

Increased demand for face shields in the healthcare industry, where they are frequently utilized for hazard protection activities, is what is driving the growth of the worldwide face shield market. Also, the demand for face shields used to shield against optical radiation created during cutting, welding, and other activities has increased as a result of the rise in demand for both residential and commercial buildings. During the forecast period, this is anticipated to increase demand for face shields.

Also, as consumer demand has grown, chemical production facilities have sprouted up in both established and emerging countries, where face shields are frequently used to guard against exposure to poisonous and dangerous chemicals, fumes, and other harmful gases. This could be one of the major factors boosting the face shield market in the expanding manufacturing industry. Additionally, organizations like the European Union, OSHA, and others have made the use of full-face shields in businesses that deal with dangerous chemicals mandatory. Due to this, face shields are now more popular across a variety of end-use industries, which is driving the market's expansion.

Customers in both established and emerging economies are becoming increasingly accustomed to using safety products as a result of the increased knowledge of safe working practices. Reusable face shields have increased the possible uses of face shields across a range of end-use industries. Also, since they don't clutter the streets or end up in trash cans, these are better for the environment. Nevertheless, major producers are working hard to create environmentally friendly reusable face shields, including Printex Transparent Packaging, Casoc Bay Molding, and others. This is predicted to boost reusable face shield sales, opening up profitable market potential.

Market Restraints

Nevertheless, a combination of several polymers, including polycarbonate, acetate, polyethylene terephthalate glycol, and others, are used to make face shields. These polymers are made from crude oil, a commodity whose price is extremely variable. Consequently, the price volatility of crude oil has an indirect impact on the cost of face shields. Over the forecast period, it is projected that this aspect will restrain the face shield market's expansion.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The growing frequency of global pandemics, like COVID-19, is generating interest in face protection measures within the medical services sector. The demand for face protection is anticipated to rise significantly as the incidence of incurable diseases rises.

The COVID-19 global health crisis has affected practically every industry, and its long-lasting effects are expected to have an influence on corporate growth during the estimated time period. The expert's ongoing research improves their examination methodology to ensure the inclusion of fundamental COVID-19 issues and potential future directions.

Market Segmentation:

By Material Type

The polycarbonate segment dominated the global face shield market in 2019 and is predicted to continue dominating over the projection time range. When it comes to fending off dangerous infections and providing security, polycarbonate is more effective and reasonable.

By End-Use

The most dependable growth rate during the anticipated time frame is anticipated for the expert segment. Due to the increasing use of face protection across various endeavors, interest in face protection is likely to grow during the review period. The COVID - 19 events are currently causing an unusual amount of interest in face protection in the medical care sector.

By Distribution Channel

The majority of face guards are purchased from brick-and-mortar stores. In the professional area, sellers account for a sizable portion of the stock of facial protections in large quantities. Yet during the global pandemic COVID-19, it is expected that demand for face protection would increase from the current level for a set amount of time.

Regional Analysis:

The face shield market is anticipated to see significant development in North America. With some of the major international players providing face protections, the region is anticipated to have significant development opportunities through the launch of innovative and new products very soon.

Compared to North America and Europe, the face protection market is somewhat new. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the location would offer rewarding opportunities. The expansion of the local assembling and medical services industries as well as the rising number of emerging economies are crucial factors in the face shield market over the indicated time period.

With almost 33.0% of global revenue, the Asia Pacific region had the largest share in 2019. It is anticipated that the growing demand for washable and reusable covers from densely populated countries like China and India will serve as an excellent development sponsor for the sector. The fastest-growing market for a facial covering is anticipated to be in the Asia Pacific region, according to Face shield industry trends. The increased demand for facial coverings in the Asia Pacific region is being driven by the growing geriatric populations in countries like Japan and South-East Asia, the expansion of private-area emergency clinics into rural areas, the improved demand for facial coverings in developing economies like China and India, the development and modernization of medical care infrastructure in South-East Asian countries, and swift economic growth.

