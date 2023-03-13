Global Deuterium-Substituted Drugs Market Size/Share Worth USD 326.9 Million by 2030 at an 5.20% CAGR: Markets N Research

Chicago, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets N Research has recently released expansive research on Global Deuterium-Substituted Drugs Market with 220+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, and Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. This market research report serves the clients by providing data and information on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today's rapidly changing business environment.

As per the report titled "Deuterium-substituted Drugs Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Drugs in Clinical Trials, and Marketed Drug), By Application (Hospital, Clinic, Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030" observes that the market size in 2022 stood at USD 241.2 million and USD 326.9 million in 2030. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.

Deuterium-Substituted Drugs Market Analysis:

A medication that has been deuterated is a small molecule in which one or more chemical element atoms have been swapped out for isotopes. Isotope replacement is the smallest structural change made to a molecule because the physical properties of the deuterium-heavy chemical element, hydrogen atom, isotope, and hydrogen are almost constant. The market for deuterium-substituted drugs is anticipated to expand dramatically over the next few years as the prevalence of dementia and Alzheimer's disease rises. Additionally, the market for Deuterium-substituted drugs is being benefited by the rise in government-backed measures aimed at setting regulations to stop the global rise in consciousness.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 5.20 % 2030 Value Projection 326.9 million Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 241.2 million Historical Data for 2016 - 2021 Segments covered By Type, By Application and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Teva

Zelgen

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Alkeus

Avanir

Retrotope

Vertex

Concert

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Hinova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

FDA Has Authorised The VMAT2 Inhibitor Deutetrabenazine From Teva Pharmaceuticals As A Novel Chemical Entity (NCE)

In September 2018, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the VMAT2 inhibitor deutetrabenazine from Teva Pharmaceuticals as a new chemical entity (NCE) under its 501(b)(2) regulations, ushering in a new paradigm in drug development in the spring of last year. This molecule is special since it is the first commercially available deuterium-substituted medication, and it ushers in a new era for the clinical development of medications with similar modifications.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the deuterium-substituted drugs market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in March 2022, the collaboration agreement between Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co., Ltd. about Alzheimer's disease treatments was enlarged. This may result in the growth of the deuterium-substituted drugs market.

Driving Factors:

Rising Prevalence of Alzheimer's Disease to Promote Market Growth

The expansion of the deuterium-substituted drugs market is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease and the approval of disease-modifying treatments. According to the NCBI, around 6.2 million Americans 65 and older had Alzheimer's disease in 2021; this number is predicted to rise to almost 13.8 million by 2060. Due to their greater life expectancy, women are more likely than men to be diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Additionally, Alzheimer's disease quickly overtakes other neurodegenerative illnesses as the leading cause of death and a major contributor to physical impairment that calls for urgent medical attention.

Increase in the Number of R&D Activities to Boost Market Growth

An increase in R&D activities is fueling the market's expansion. This will provide advantageous opportunities for the growth of the deuterium-substituted drugs market. Additionally, rising deuterium-substituted drug approvals and launches will accelerate the market's growth rate. Furthermore, rising investment in advanced technology development and an increase in emerging markets will provide additional opportunities for deuterium-substituted drugs market growth during the forecast period. Rising public and private sector initiatives to raise awareness will expand the market. Furthermore, rising disposable income and increased deuterium-substituted drug development will drive the market forward.

Restraining Factors:

Side Effects Caused By Deuterium-Substituted Drug To Limit Market Growth

In recent years, deuterium-substituted drug treatment for Alzheimer's has been abandoned. Due to the lack of improvement in cognitive function, very low efficacy in treating Alzheimer's disease symptoms, and the lack of a trustworthy safety profile for the deuterium-substituted drugs medications used in therapy, the incidence of discontinuation is rising. This aspect contributes to the high rates of current medications being stopped due to adverse effects, preventing the market for deuterium-substituted drugs from expanding during the anticipated period.

Challenging Factors:

Impact of COVID-19 on Deuterium-Substituted Drugs Market

Due to stringent government actions such as lockdowns to prevent the spread of infection, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. During the pandemic, the prescription rate for deuterium-substituted drugs used to treat Alzheimer's disease was reduced due to decreased patient visits to clinics and hospitals for treatment and concern about COVID infection, hampered market expansion. The COVID-19 pandemic, which occurred in most of the region's countries in 2020, significantly impacted the regional market.

Global Deuterium-Substituted Drugs Market Segmentations:

Global Deuterium-Substituted Drugs Market By Type:

Drugs in Clinical Trials

Marketed Drug





Global Deuterium-Substituted Drugs Market By Application:

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Global Deuterium-Substituted Drugs Market Regional Insights:

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the deuterium-substituted drugs market over the forecast period because more research and development is being done in this area and because significant important companies are focusing more on improving deuterium-substituted drugs. The deuterium-substituted drugs market is also expanding due to the expanding research into Alzheimer's treatment. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific deuterium-substituted drugs market is anticipated to grow significantly due to the region's growing Alzheimer's disease prevalence and rising healthcare costs.





Further Report Findings:

The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global deuterium-substituted drugs market share in the coming years because more research and development is being done in this field and because major corporations are concentrating more on improving medications using a deuterium replacement.

The market for deuterium-substituted medications is growing due to the expansion of research into Alzheimer's therapy.

In the Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by rising healthcare expenditures and the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease in the area.

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Deuterium-Substituted Drugs market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.20%.

Through primary research, it was established that the Deuterium-Substituted Drugs market was valued at around USD 241.2 million in 2022 .

. The Deuterium-Substituted Drugs market is segmented based on product: drugs in clinical trials and marketed drugs . The drugs in the clinical trials category was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

. The drugs in the clinical trials category was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021. The key factor driving the market is Rising Prevalence of Alzheimer's Disease

The “North America” region will lead the global Deuterium-Substituted Drugs market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

