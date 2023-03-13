Outlook on the PropTech Global Market to 2030 - Players Include Ascendix Technologies, Zumper, Opendoor, Altus, Guesty and HoloBuilder

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PropTech Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Property Type (Commercial, Residential), By Solution (Software, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global proptech market size is anticipated to reach USD 94,200.07 million by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Ascendix Technologies.

Zumper Inc.

Opendoor

Altus Group

Guesty Inc.

HoloBuilder, Inc.

Zillow, Inc.

ManageCasa

Coadjute

VergeSense

Reggora

Enertiv

Homelight

Proptech group

Qualia

The market is expanding owing to rising investment, venture capital funding, and growing demand for cutting-edge technology such as 5G, and the Internet of Things (IoT), among others, in the real estate sector. Furthermore, increased infrastructure funding, owing to better urban planning, is expected to be a major growth driver.

The growing adoption of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) provides better engagement among brokers and developers and assists them in better decision-making. This is also anticipated to drive market growth over the projected period.



The demand for property management software (PMS), asset management software (AMS), and customer relationship management (CRM) has increased in the past few years among hotels and residential accommodations.

Currently, most hotels are inclined toward digitalizing and automating daily operations with the use of hotel property management software (PMS). Hotel property management software overall benefits in automating routine tasks, high level of data security, enhanced check-in/check-out capabilities, improved revenue management, better customer data management, and channel management & billing, among others, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.



Furthermore, the increasing transition from traditional solutions to blockchain technology across the real estate industry is another major factor fueling the growth of the market. Blockchain is one of the major proptech advancements aimed at shortening real estate transaction times and procedures.

The basic technology of blockchain enables investors to conduct transactions directly with one another, enhance property and title ownership transfers and records, and manage data and retrieval services in a transparent and low-risk manner. The use of conventional solutions, such as manually managing paperwork, causes inefficiencies and poor accuracy and results in sluggish procedures. To cater to such problems, businesses are employing new and innovative solutions such as CRM to gather user data from devices and transform it into cutting-edge business insights.



The delay of several construction activities across the globe due to the COVID-19 epidemic resulted in a decline in the market. However, the market recovered post-pandemic owing to the growing digital transformation. The major factor in this shift is changing consumer needs and expectations, and digital platforms give businesses the tools to meet these requirements across channels. Additionally, adopting digital technologies increases businesses' overall efficiency and productivity. Further, 5G will help PropTech innovate in areas like predictive analytics, smart home technologies, real-time data analytics, home automation, and AR/VR content.



Moreover, fast and real-time transfer of high-quality videos and photos will also be possible. In recent years, population expansion and increasing urbanization have significantly driven infrastructure development projects utilizing smart technologies. Furthermore, the industry is expected to be driven by new technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence across various applications in the real estate sector.



PropTech Market Report Highlights

The software segment held the largest market share in 2021 owing to the associated benefits of proptech software, such as assistance to real estate agents and managers in marketing properties more quickly, efficiently, and with greater quality results

The cloud-based segment is anticipated to register a faster CAGR over the forecast period owing to benefits to businesses with a backup feature and seamless data integration, which prevent data loss

The commercial and industrial segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. The development of the segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for office spaces and increasing urbanization across the globe, which are expected to fuel investments in the commercial sector

The property managers/agents category held the largest market share in 2021, owing to increasing demand for property management software among real estate managers and agents, as it offers benefits such as data tracking, and easy payments from tenants & contractors, among others

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2021, owing to the presence of prominent players such as Ascendix Technologies, Zumper Inc., and Opendoor, among others, offering proptech solutions and services in the region

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $29090.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $94200.07 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook



Chapter 3. Market Variable, Trends & Scope

3.1. PropTech Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.1.2. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.1.3. Market Challenge Analysis

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. PropTech Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.4. PropTech Market Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.1. Supplier Power

3.4.2. Buyer Power

3.4.3. Substitution Threat

3.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.5. PropTech Market Industry Analysis - PEST

3.5.1. Political & Legal Landscape

3.5.2. Environmental Landscape

3.5.3. Social Landscape

3.5.4. Technology Landscape

3.6. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.6.1. Joint Ventures

3.6.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

3.6.3. Licensing & Partnership

3.6.4. Technology Collaborations



Chapter 4. PropTech Market: Property Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. PropTech Market: Property Type Analysis

4.1.1. Residential

4.1.1.1. Multi-family Housing/Apartments

4.1.1.2. Single-family Housing

4.1.1.3. Others

4.1.2. Commercial and Industrial

4.1.2.1. Retail Spaces

4.1.2.2. Office Spaces

4.1.2.3. Hotels

4.1.2.4. Others



Chapter 5. PropTech Market: Solution Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. PropTech Market: Solution Analysis

5.1.1. Software

5.1.1.1. Property Management

5.1.1.1.1. Rental Listings Management

5.1.1.1.2. Applicant Management

5.1.1.1.3. Reporting & Analytics

5.1.1.1.4. Maintenance Activities Management

5.1.1.1.5. Others

5.1.1.2. Asset Management

5.1.1.2.1. On/Offline Rent Payments

5.1.1.2.2. Portfolio Management

5.1.1.2.3. Evaluation and Financial Management

5.1.1.2.4. Others

5.1.1.3. Sales and Advertisements

5.1.1.4. Work order Management

5.1.1.5. Customer Relationship Management

5.1.1.5.1. Customer Service

5.1.1.5.2. Customer Experience Management

5.1.1.5.3. CRM Analytics

5.1.1.5.4. Marketing Automation

5.1.1.5.5. Social Media Monitoring

5.1.1.6. Others

5.1.2. Services

5.1.2.1. Professional Services

5.1.2.2. Managed Services



Chapter 6. PropTech Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. PropTech Market: Deployment Analysis

6.1.1. Cloud-based

6.1.2. On-Premises



Chapter 7. PropTech Market: End-User Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. PropTech Market: End-User Analysis

7.1.1. Housing Associations

7.1.2. Property Managers/Agents

7.1.3. Property Investors

7.1.4. Others



Chapter 8. PropTech Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

9.2. Company/ Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. Key Company Analysis, 2021

9.4. Company Analysis

9.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis

9.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5kw37y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment