The Global Travel and Business Bags Market is forecast to grow by $12,165.86 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.64% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Travel and Business Bags Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764071/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the travel and business bags market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for lightweight travel bags, increased product and brand promotions and marketing campaigns, and rise in online sales of travel and business bags.



The travel and business bags market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Travel bags

• Business bags



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for travel and business bags with smart features as one of the prime reasons driving the travel and business bags market growth during the next few years. Also, personalization and customization of travel and business bags and increased demand for bags made of eco-friendly materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the travel and business bags market covers the following areas:

• Travel and business bags market sizing

• Travel and business bags market forecast

• Travel and business bags market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading travel and business bags market vendors that include DELSEY, Eagle Creek Holdings LLC, Hermes International SA, Kering SA, Ohio Travel Bag LLC, Osprey Packs Inc., Prada Spa, Ralph Lauren Corp., Safari Industries (India) Ltd., Samsonite International S.A., Tapestry Inc., Targus Inc., The LVMH group, Titan Co. Ltd., Tods Spa, United States Luggage Co. LLC, Valigeria Roncato Spa, VIP Industries Ltd., Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd., and IT Luggage Ltd. Also, the travel and business bags market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764071/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________