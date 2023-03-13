Wood Charcoal Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2030, Driven by Increasing Demand for Natural and Organic Products and Rising Popularity of Barbecue and Grilling Activities

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research firm IndexBox has published a new report on the global wood charcoal market, providing detailed analysis, forecast, size, trends, and insights. The report is now available on the IndexBox website, with trial access to market data available on the platform: https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-wood-charcoal-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/



According to the report, the global wood charcoal market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030. The key factors driving this growth include increasing demand for charcoal in the industrial sector, rising demand for barbecue and grilling activities, and the growing popularity of natural and organic products.

However, the market also faces several challenges, such as fluctuating raw material prices and the availability of alternatives such as propane and natural gas. Moreover, stringent regulations on deforestation and environmental concerns associated with charcoal production may hinder market growth.

Factors affecting the demand for wood charcoal include changing consumer preferences, rising disposable incomes, and increasing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective alternatives to conventional fuels.

The wood charcoal market is segmented by region, with each region having its share and growth prospects.

Asia-Pacific : The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for wood charcoal, accounting for 45% of the global market share in 2022. The region's market growth is driven by the high demand for charcoal in the food processing industry and the growing popularity of barbecue and grilling activities. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, supported by the increasing demand for natural and organic products.

North America : The North American market for wood charcoal is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The United States is the largest producer of wood charcoal, accounting for 14% of the global market share.

Europe : The European market for wood charcoal is also expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for natural and organic products.

Latin America : The Latin American market for wood charcoal is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period, driven by the growing demand for charcoal in the metallurgy and chemical industries.

Middle East and Africa : The Middle East and Africa market for wood charcoal is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for charcoal in the industrial sector.

Key statistics from the report include the total production and consumption volumes, the share of major consuming countries, and the market share of the leading manufacturers. The five largest manufacturers in the industry are Kingsford, Royal Oak Enterprises, Duraflame, Fire & Flavor, and The Original Charcoal Company.

