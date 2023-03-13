The Global Ready-To-Eat Popcorn Market is forecast to grow by $2,952.16 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ready-To-Eat Popcorn Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05761970/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the ready-to-eat popcorn market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion of retail stores, growing demand for healthier snacks, and growing preference for convenience food products in the working population.



The ready-to-eat popcorn market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Household

• Commercial



By Product

• Savory

• Sweet

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the evolving taste preferences as one of the prime reasons driving the ready-to-eat popcorn market growth during the next few years. Also, packaging innovations and clean labeling will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ready-to-eat popcorn market covers the following areas:

• Ready-to-eat popcorn market sizing

• Ready-to-eat popcorn market forecast

• Ready-to-eat popcorn market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ready-to-eat popcorn market vendors that include American Garden, American Pop Corn Co., Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Cretors, Garrett Popcorn Holding Company LLC, Gary Poppins LLC, General Mills Inc., Newmans Own Inc., Oogies Snacks LLC, PnC popcorn, PROPER Snacks, Quinn Foods LLC, Shallowford Farms Inc., Simply 7 Snacks LLC, The Hershey Co., The J.M Smucker Co., Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing Inc., Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, and PepsiCo Inc. Also, the ready-to-eat popcorn market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

