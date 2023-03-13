Global Technical and Vocational Education Market Report 2022 to 2028: Featuring Adobe, Articulate Global, IBM and TUV Rheinland Among Others

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Technical And Vocational Education Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Course Type (STEM Education and Non-STEM Education), By End User, By Learning Mode (Offline and Online), By Organization, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Technical And Vocational Education Market size is expected to reach $1057.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Acumatica, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)

Adobe Inc.

Articulate Global, LLC

IBM Corporation

TUV Rheinland AG

Babcock International Group PLC (Scandinavian AirAmbulance)

Pitman Training Group Ltd. (Launch Life International, Inc.)

The CEGOS Group

The Center for Professional Advancement (CfPA)

The goal of Technical and vocational education and Training is multifaceted. Preparing youth for employment is a primary objective. This is accomplished via the acquisition and development of work-related skills and the mastery of fundamental knowledge and scientific concepts. Work is defined broadly and hence includes both official employment and self-employment.



To urge self-employment, technical and vocational education programs frequently incorporate training in entrepreneurship. Social reproduction and change in occupational and vocational activities are associated with this concept. Continual professional development is a related function. Rapid technological advancement necessitates that refresh their knowledge and abilities.



In contrast to the past, when a job might be retained for life, it is now usual to switch careers several times, technical and vocational education facilitates this adaptability in two ways. One involves imparting broad technical knowledge and transferable abilities upon which many jobs may be built. The second is providing workers with ongoing vocational training.



In contrast to the industrial paradigm of the old economy, the worker in today's global economy must perpetually reinvent him or herself. In the past, full-time employment, specific professional duties, and well-established career trajectories guaranteed employees a job for life. The knowledge-based global economy is characterized by fast technological and work-related developments. Frequently, workers find themselves deemed redundant and unemployed.



Today, technical and vocational education is responsible for retraining these workers so they may find and return to employment. Technical and vocational education is not just a venue for work-related education, but also personal growth and independence.

This refers to the development of those human capacities that pertain to the achievement of one's full potential in terms of paid or self-employment, occupational interests, and non-work-related life objectives. Technical and vocational education also aims to allow individuals to overcome obstacles resulting from birth circumstances or earlier educational experiences.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The scope of the technical and vocational education and training disruption caused by COVID-19 is simply amazing. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted massive attempts to enhance learning continuity and hastened the adoption of novel techniques.

After discontinuing face-to-face learning, many providers of technical and vocational education and training hurried to shift to remote learning modalities, creating solutions and partners to enable this transition and providing support for students and tutors. In the majority of nations, responding technical and vocational education providers lacked a crisis readiness strategy, and few had ever engaged in distance learning.



Market Growth Factors

The Emphasis On Practical Abilities



The fundamental principle of vocational education training is "learning by doing."Practical learning takes precedence over theoretical learning. Significantly more time is devoted in vocational schools to the practice of actual skills that students will need and may apply in the job.

The focus of their education is on learning the skills and information required to perform effectively in their chosen sector. This method of education incorporates work experience directly into the curriculum, rather than requiring students to pursue internships or entry-level employment outside of class time.



Vocational schools are less expensive than other types of educational institutions.



As most vocational courses may be finished in two years or less, vocational education is often a low-cost option for individuals. The tuition and other costs associated with this field of study are lower than those of other types of colleges. This further contributes to the cost savings students experience during their studies. They pay less each year they are in school, which reduces any debt they must incur to pay for school.



Market Restraining Factors

Promoting Social Justice And Inclusive Work Environments



Part of the difficulty that technical and vocational education has in promoting social equality is equipping underprivileged kids and adults with the appropriate skills and assisting them in making the transition from school to employment. Depending on the contextual dynamics of inclusion and exclusion, as well as the skills of individuals, ensuring an inclusive workplace presents several policy problems.

For instance, the exclusionary experiences of individuals with disabilities and underprivileged women may be comparable in some respects and unlike in others.

Key Market Players

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition & Scenarios

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Recent Strategies Deployed in Technical and Vocational Education Market



Chapter 4. Global Technical And Vocational Education Market by Course Type

4.1 Global STEM Education Market by Region

4.2 Global Non-STEM Education Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Technical And Vocational Education Market by End-user

5.1 Global Academic Institutions & Individuals Market by Region

5.2 Global Corporate Workers Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Technical And Vocational Education Market by Learning Mode

6.1 Global Offline Market by Region

6.2 Global Online Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Technical And Vocational Education Market by Organization

7.1 Global Public Institution Market by Region

7.2 Global Private Institution Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Technical And Vocational Education Market by Region

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

