Outlook on the $1.4 Billion Hollow Fiber Filtration Global Market to 2028: Featuring Repligen, Sartorius, Asahi Kasei and Meissner Filtration Products Among Others

The Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market size is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 1.4 Billion CAGR during the forecast period.



A semi-permeable barrier in the shape of hollow fiber is included in the group of synthetic membranes known as hollow fiber filtration (HFFs). Hollow fiber filtration is popularly used for cell culture, tissue engineering, desalination, and water treatment. It was first employed for reverse osmosis.



Most commercially available hollow fiber membranes are packaged in cartridges that may separate a variety of gases and liquids. HFFs are routinely created using synthetic polymers. The kind and molecular weight of the polymer being utilized have a significant impact on the specific production techniques that can be used.



The process of producing HFM is known as "spinning." Thousands of long, porous filaments that are between one- and three-millimeters broad makeup hollow fiber filtering. They are located inside a PVC Shell in a specific location. All kinds of filtration, including microfiltration and reverse osmosis, require hollow fiber.



As a result of factors such as a rising propensity for continuous manufacturing, an increase in the usage of single-use procedures, and an increase in spending on cell-based technologies, the market for Hollow Fiber Filtration (HFF) is increasing on a global scale. The expansion of the hollow fiber filtration market has also been fueled by the expanding use of these filters to get rid of pollutants, including fungi, viruses, and bacteria.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



In a good way, COVID-19 has affected the hollow fiber filter market. In order to support international research efforts, a variety of good biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical businesses have stepped up to supply hollow fiber filtering for the production of COVID-19 infection-targeting treatments and vaccines.

For instance, Asahi Kasei Medical will increase the production of hydrophilic polyvinylidene fluoride hollow-fiber membranes for Planova BioEX filters in July 2021 at its spinning facility in Oita, Japan. Additionally, the widespread COVID-19 sickness has increased the urgent demand for Planova filter manufacture as well as the bulk production of anti-coronavirus medications.



Market Growth Factors

The biopharmaceutical sector is expanding.



The advancement of biologics and biosimilars is receiving significant investment from several businesses. In the discovery stage, biologics, such as proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and peptides, make up more than half of the therapeutic candidates. In the coming years, it is predicted that the top 100 pharmaceutical items will generate around half of their revenue from biologics. Consequently, it is anticipated that the rise of the biopharmaceutical industry will accelerate the growth of the hollow fiber filtration market.



Developing Economies Offering Potential



Players in the hollow fiber filtration market can expect significant development prospects from China, India, and Brazil. Due to increased government and private investment, China is predicted to have a strong growth market for bioprocessing products. Businesses in China are investing more money in biologics-related projects and appointing qualified workers to work for them.

Additionally, during the past few years, R&D investments have grown dramatically in areas like India and Brazil. To take advantage of the potential for growth, major businesses. As a result, the expanding biomanufacturing facilities in these nations will provide the hollow fiber filtration market with significant growth potential.



Market Restraining Factors

Breakage Of Fibers And Membrane Fouling



Fiber breaking and irreversible fouling are the two main problems with hollow fiber filtration. Conductive membranes can lessen fouling by causing Rayleigh-Benard convection, gas evolution, electrochemical oxidation, or electrostatic repulsion of foulants. These membranes are often made using conductive polymers, particles, or a mixture of conductive particles and conventional polymers. It is safe to presume that either external residual fouling orinternal protein foulingis to blame for the fouling.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Repligen Corporation

Sartorius AG

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (Antylia Scientific) (GTCR LLC)

Sterlitech Corporation

Synder Filtration, Inc.

