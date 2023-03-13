The Global Agritourism Market is forecast to grow by $8.84 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agritourism Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741925/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the agritourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing tourism industry, technological advancements, and rise in popularity of outdoor recreational activities.



The agritourism market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Domestic

• International



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of instant bookings as one of the prime reasons driving the agritourism market growth during the next few years. Also, the rapid growth of online booking and the adoption of effective promotional strategies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the agritourism market covers the following areas:

• Agritourism market sizing

• Agritourism market forecast

• Agritourism market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading agritourism market vendors that include Agrotours Inc., agroverde GmbH, Bay Farm Tours, Blackberry Farm LLC, Diniscor, Domiruth PeruTravel, Expedia Group Inc., Farm To Farm Tours, Greenmount Travel, GTI Travel, Liberty Hill Farm, Monteillet Fromagerie, Nokyo Tourist Corp., Orange Grove Farm, Quadrant Australia, Star Destinations, Stita Group, Tate Farms, Wheatacre Hall Barns, and Innisfail Travel Service Ltd. Also, the agritourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741925/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________