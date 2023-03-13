Global Emphysema Treatment Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $6.05 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.1%

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Emphysema Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Medication Type, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Emphysema Treatment Market size is expected to reach $6.05 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period.



Due to the excessive inflammation of the alveoli, emphysema is also known as chronic obstructive disease. This is because the condition causes both breathing and exhalation to slow down. Damage caused by emphysema to the air sacs may result in a change in the form of the air sacs or, more often, their destruction.

This leads to a reduction in the amount of gas that is exchanged in the lungs, which in turn causes trouble breathing. This occurs because the damage to the alveoli results in inadequate room for air to enter the sacs, which causes air to get trapped within the alveoli.



By treating the patient with bronchodilators and steroids, it is possible to alleviate the patient's shortness of breath and cut down on the required hospitalizations. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (also known as COPD) is the third most significant cause of mortality globally, accounting for 3.23 million deaths in 2019.

This information comes from the World Health Organization. Countries with low and intermediate incomes are responsible for about 90 percent of all COPD-related fatalities in people under the age of 70. (LMIC). COPD is caused by long-term exposure to toxic gases and particles with individual variables such as events that impact the formation of the lungs in infancy and heredity. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) results in ongoing and progressively worsening respiratory symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, coughing, and producing phlegm.



Other symptoms may include but are not limited to anxiety, sadness, weariness, difficulty sleeping, and weight loss. Emphysema is often misdiagnosed since the symptoms it displays are also associated with a variety of other lung illnesses and other health issues. The difficulty breathing brought on by emphysema may worsen over time and lead to a condition known as a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The global healthcare industry has seen a disruption in processes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sickness has caused several different sectors, including numerous different sub-domains of the healthcare industry, to close their doors temporarily. On the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic had a beneficial influence on the development of the market.

Patients infected with the coronavirus basically suffer from the same symptoms as those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These symptoms include difficulty breathing and an inadequate supply of oxygen-rich blood to the lungs and the rest of the body. As a result, the demand for drugs used to cure chronic obstructive pulmonary disease accelerated during the pandemic.



Market Growth Factors

Rising Number Of Tobacco Consumers



Tobacco consumption is one of the most significant challenges to the world's public health that it has ever encountered, and it is responsible for the deaths of many individuals. According to projections made by the World Health Organization, tobacco use results in more than 8 million deaths each year.

More than 7 million of these fatalities are directly attributable to the use of tobacco products, while around 1.2 million are attributable to the exposure of non-smokers to second-hand smoke. The habit of smoking cigarettes almost often brings on emphysema. In addition, there is evidence that chronic exposure to other lung irritants, such as passive smoking, may also contribute to the development of COPD.

As a result of the growing number of people who smoke tobacco throughout the globe, it is projected that the need for emphysema treatment will also rise in the years to come.



Increasing Levels Of Air Pollution



The most prevalent contributors to air pollution are combustion appliances found in homes, motor vehicles, industrial sites, and forest fires. In addition, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, and sulphur dioxide are significant pollutants that concern the public's health.

Air pollution, both outside and inside, is a significant contributor to various illnesses and is one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide.

In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 2.4 billion people are subjected to potentially harmful levels of air pollution in their homes as a result of their use of polluting open fires or simple stoves for cooking that are fueled by kerosene, biomass (wood, animal dung, and crop waste), and coal. These types of cooking methods produce dangerous levels of air pollution.

Market Restraining Factor

Expenses Incurred For Imaging Equipment



It is possible to support a diagnosis of advanced emphysema with an X-ray of the chest and rule out other potential reasons for shortness of breath. However, because of the prohibitively high prices and limited financial resources, many hospitals in underdeveloped countries cannot invest in diagnostic imaging equipment.

Furthermore, because of the strong demand for diagnostic procedures, particularly in low-income countries, hospitals who do not have the financial resources to purchase brand-new imaging systems that are on the bleeding edge of technology decide instead to employ imaging systems that have been rebuilt. As a result, throughout the time that is anticipated, this aspect will constitute a substantial obstacle to the expansion of the market for infectious respiratory illness diagnostics.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

AstraZeneca PLC

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Novartis AG

Viatris, Inc

Orion Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Pfizer, Inc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Verona Pharma Plc

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 167 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $4033.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6050.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition & Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Strategies Deployed in Emphysema Treatment Market



Chapter 4. Global Emphysema Treatment Market by Medication Type

4.1 Global Bronchodilators Market by Region

4.2 Global Steroids Market by Region

4.3 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Emphysema Treatment Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 Global Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies Market by Region

5.2 Global Hospital Pharmacies Market by Region

5.3 Global Online Providers Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Emphysema Treatment Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

