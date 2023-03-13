Old National Bank Commits $500,000 to Nonprofits Chosen by the Community

CHICAGO, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Old National Bank launched its Choose Your Charity campaign, which gives participating communities the opportunity to award local nonprofits with as much as $15,000. Voters in Illinois, Iowa, Northwest Indiana and Southeast Wisconsin will have the opportunity to choose a 501(c)3 organization to share in $500,000 of available funds provided by the bank.



“This campaign is a great example of our ‘better together’ philosophy,” said Jim Ryan, Old National Bank CEO. “We are thrilled to support local nonprofits in their important work, while also empowering our community members to tell us who most needs our support.”

Leading vote recipients from each banking center will receive $5,000 to help support their work in our communities, and the overall top vote recipient will receive an additional $10,000, for a total of $15,000. Participants may cast their vote once per 24-hour period by visiting http://www.oldnational.com/cyc until the contest closes on March 31st. Voters do not need to have a business relationship with Old National to participate in the contest.

“This is our way of saying thank you to the nonprofits that serve our community,” said Mike Jamieson, Chicago Market President. “We have seen first-hand the impact these funds can have on our community, so we encourage everyone to vote for their favorite charity!”

About Old National

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $47 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Since its founding in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

CONTACTS

Sarah Kinsella

779-341-6015

Sarah.kinsella@oldnational.com

or

Brittany Brown

773-765-7492

Brittany.brown@oldnational.com