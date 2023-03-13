The Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market is forecast to grow by $970.11 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734216/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the intrapartum monitoring devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising incidence of preterm births, high demand for maternal care devices, and market expansion in emerging economies.



The intrapartum monitoring devices market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Maternity clinics/obstetrics clinics

• Others



By Product

• Electrodes

• Monitors



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the technological advances in intrapartum monitoring devices as one of the prime reasons driving the intrapartum monitoring devices market growth during the next few years. Also, growing awareness of fetal screening and monitoring procedures and the implementation of organic and inorganic strategies by market players will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the intrapartum monitoring devices market covers the following areas:

• Intrapartum monitoring devices market sizing

• Intrapartum monitoring devices market forecast

• Intrapartum monitoring devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading intrapartum monitoring devices market vendors that include Analogic Corp., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bionet Co. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., EDAN Instruments Inc., General Electric Co., General Meditech Inc., Halma Plc, Heal Force Biomeditech Holdings Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mediana Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Mindchild Medical Inc., Nemo Healthcare BV, Siemens AG, Sino Hero (Shenzhen) Bio Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Stryker Corp., The Cooper Companies Inc., TOITU CO. Ltd., and Ultrasound Technologies Ltd. Also, the intrapartum monitoring devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734216/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________