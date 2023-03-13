Global Continuing Medical Education (CME) Market Report to 2027: Players Include AffinityCE, Afya, CME Outfitters, CME Procedures and Coursera

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Continuing Medical Education (CME) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global continuing medical education (CME) market size reached US$ 8.24 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 11.98 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.44% during 2021-2027.

AffinityCE

Afya Ltd.

CME Outfitters LLC

CME Procedures LLC

Coursera Inc.

Elsevier (RELX plc)

EXCEL CME

HealthStream Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)

Continuing medical education (CME) involves various educational activities that help maintain and develop the knowledge, skills, and professional performance of trainees. It includes multiple courses and conferences, written publications, online programs, and audio, video, and live events on electronic media.

It helps develop a healthy relationship between patients and healthcare professionals. It enables practitioners to learn, refine, and discover viable approaches to improve overall patient care and attain professional growth. Besides this, it helps medical professionals learn effective team management skills, address real-world challenges they face professionally, and earn membership in reputed organizations.



At present, the rising occurrence of new infections and diseases that require updated medical knowledge for treatment represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market.

In addition, the development of novel collaborative elements in medical education, along with shifting preference toward online education and CME programs, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Online education offers courses that are engaging and interactive and help users comprehend and retain knowledge with quality images, video, audio, and animation. Apart from this, the expansion of hospitals, medical institutes, and research centers is contributing to market growth.

Furthermore, governments of various countries are introducing different initiatives to provide quality education to professionals, which is also providing a thrust to market growth. Additionally, interactive education options and flexibility to continue learning as per the personal choice of healthcare professionals are driving the market. Moreover, considerable changes in medical practice to limit class hours and patient availability and increased diagnostic and management possibilities, coupled with advancements in technology, are bolstering the market growth.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AffinityCE, Afya Ltd., CME Outfitters LLC, CME Procedures LLC, Coursera Inc., Elsevier (RELX plc), EXCEL CME, HealthStream Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG).



