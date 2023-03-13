Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market Size To Grow USD 66.22 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 8.25%

New York, United States , March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market Size to grow from USD 39.10 billion in 2021 to USD 66.22 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.25% during the forecast period, due to increasing research and development activities to develop and launch novel ophthalmic drugs, various strategic initiatives by key players, new investment coming in the market and growing population are anticipated to boost the global demand during the forecast period.

Treatments for eye disorders such age-related macular degeneration, cytomegalovirus (CMV) retinitis, cataract, glaucoma, colour blindness, and diabetic macular edoema are included in the category of formulations known as "ophthalmic drugs." A wide range of formulations are used in ophthalmic drugs to treat disorders like glaucoma, cataracts, colour blindness, and macular degeneration. As a result of continued research and development in this field and a rise in funding for these initiatives, the market for ophthalmic drugs will grow in the future years. The genetic population will have a significant role in this market's expansion during the anticipated period. During the course of the projection period, the market will also grow as a result of the usage of ophthalmic drugs as preventative treatments for a number of eye diseases. The demand for ophthalmic medication has increased recently in the majority of nations on earth. As a result of government measures to increase public awareness of health issues, preventive drugs for eye diseases will be offered. The vast majority of companies on the market are concentrated on providing pharmaceutical combinations for different eye diseases. The rise in older populations around the world is expected to result in an increase in long-term demand for these products. It is common to experience age-related macular degeneration, and in the years to come, there will be a growing need for different treatments to treat these disorders. The use of these drugs to treat retinal diseases will result in a significant rise in revenue in the next years. As a result of the availability of several medications for the treatment and prevention of glaucoma, the market will grow in the next years. Some developing nations aren't aware of the market-accessible preventative medications that can stop the progression of future eye problems. The growth of the market would be constrained by this.

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Disease (Eye Allergy, Eye Infection, Glaucoma, Retinal disorders, Dry Eye, Other), By Drug Class (Anti-Allergy, Anti-Inflammatory, Antiglaucoma, Anti-VEGF Agents), By Dosage (Eye Solutions, Gels, Capsules, Eye Drops, Ointments), By Administration (Systematic, Topical Local Ocular), By Product (Prescription Drugs, Over-the-Counter-Drugs), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Anti-VEGF agents’ segment is dominating the market with the largest market share.

On the basis of drug class, the global ophthalmic drugs market is segmented into anti VEGF, anti-allergy, anti-inflammatory, anti-glaucoma, and others. Among these, the anti-VEGF segment is dominating the market with the largest market share. The segment is expanding as a result of increasing anti-VEGF agent usage and demand, the presence of key market players with broad product portfolios, and other factors.

The retinal disorder segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period.

Over the anticipated term, the retinal segment will hold the biggest market share. The utilisation of the innovative treatments for retinal diseases will probably be what propels the market expansion in the next years, especially in light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic breakout. Following the pandemic, cases of various retinal diseases increased rapidly, as did drug sales.

The eye drop segment to dominate the market with the highest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of dosage type, the global ophthalmic drugs market is segmented into Eye Solutions, Gels, Capsules, Eye Drops, Ointments. Among these, the eye drop segment is anticipated to dominate the marker with the highest market share over the forecast period. Eye drops are increasingly being promoted as both a preventive medicine and a therapy for a few ailments in a number of nations. In the coming years, the drug delivery system for ophthalmic drugs will benefit from the availability of cutting-edge technologies. The nanomicellar technology, which was created as a consequence of ongoing research and development in the field, can boost the efficacy of medications.

The topical route segment to generate the highest revenue over the predicted time frame.

On the basis of administration, the global ophthalmic drugs market is segmented into systematic, topical, local ocular. Among these, the topical route segment to generate the highest revenue over the predicted timeframe. Existing formulae are being replaced as more innovative products are released onto the market, which will spur market expansion in the years to come. Thanks to constant research and development, there are now many topical therapies for eye issues on the market.

The prescription drugs is going to dominate the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the global ophthalmic drugs market is segmented into prescription drugs, over the counter drugs. Among these, the prescription drugs segment is going to dominate the market over the forecast period.

North America holds the largest market share over the forecast period.

Among all other regions, North America holds the largest market share over the forecast period. There are numerous market players in the North American region, and as more individuals learn about the items' accessibility, ophthalmic pharmaceutical sales will increase. Both the healthcare infrastructure and consumer knowledge are of the highest calibre in this region. These two elements will be essential to the market's growth over the course of the projection period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. The market studied comprises a combination of both small and large firms and is fairly competitive. Most big companies focus on research and development to bring innovative products to the market. Some of the major players in the Novartis AG; Pfizer Inc.; Alcon; Allergan (AbbVie Inc); Merck & Co., Inc.; Bayer AG; Genentech, Inc.; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Genentech, Inc (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd); Coherus Biosciences, Inc. and among others.

