The Global Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market is forecast to grow by $1454.74 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.73% during the forecast period

Our report on the jelly candies (gummies) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for organic sugar-free jelly candies (gummies), availability of wide and diverse product ranges, and the increasing prominence of private-label brands.



The jelly candies (gummies) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Sugar-based

• Sugar-free



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing influence of online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the jelly candies (gummies) market growth during the next few years. Also, rising trend toward health and wellness activities and expansion in offline retail landscape will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the jelly candies (gummies) market covers the following areas:

• Jelly candies (gummies) market sizing

• Jelly candies (gummies) market forecast

• Jelly candies (gummies) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading jelly candies (gummies) market vendors that include Albanese Confectionery Group Inc., Arcor Group, AUGUST STORCK KG, Bazooka Candy Brands, Cloetta AB, Decoria Confectionery Co. Ltd., Ferrero International S.A., Giant Gummy Bears, HARIBO GmbH and Co. KG, House of Candy, Jelly Belly Candy Co., Mars Inc., Mederer GmbH, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, The Hershey Co., Wowo Group, YILDIZ HOLDING, and Yupi Indo Jelly Gum Corp. Also, the jelly candies (gummies) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

