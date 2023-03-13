Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Strategic Business Report 2023: Global Efforts to Go Cashless Provides Policy-Led Support for the Evolution of EBPP

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) estimated at 22.6 Thousand Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 41.7 Thousand Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Electronic Bill Payment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach 24.6 Thousand Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electronic Bill Presentment segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 6.1 Thousand Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR



The Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market in the U.S. is estimated at 6.1 Thousand Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 7.4 Thousand Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 119 Featured) -

ACI Worldwide Inc.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

Communications Data Group, Inc.

CSG Systems International, Inc.

CyberSource Corporation

ebpSource Limited

eBillingHub

Enterprise jBilling Software Ltd.

Fiserv, Inc.

FIS

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jopari Solutions, Inc.

MasterCard

Pagero AB

PayPal, Inc.

SIX Payment Services Ltd.

Sorriso Technologies, Inc.

Striata

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment (EBPP): Strongly Founded on Next Generation Internet Economy

Why High-Speed Broadband Matters?

Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years 2011-2021

World Internet Adoption Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2021

Countries with Highest Internet Adoption Rates (%) Worldwide: As of April 2022

Fixed Broadband Speeds (in Mbps) by Select Countries: October 2021

Electronic Bill Presentment and Payments (EBPP): Definition, Scope, Benefits & Importance

Components of EBPP

Parties Involved in Implementing EBPP

EBPP Models

Consumer-to-Business (C2B) Payment Choices

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

and 2023 World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022

Electronic Bill Presentment Becomes the New Normal amidst Pandemic-Led Adoption of Digital Payments & Billing

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Efforts to Go Cashless Provides Policy-Led Support for the Evolution of EBPP

Pandemic Accelerates the Move towards Electronic Modes of Bill Payment

Spurred by the Pandemic & Its Low Touch Norm, Rapid Progress Towards a Cashless Society Provides Opportunities On a Platter for EBPP: Global Volume of Non-Cash Transactions (In Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

Rise of Digital Lifestyles, Increase in FTTH Connections & Internet Banking Habits to Support Growth in the Market

More Homes With Fiber Internet Increases the Odds of Digital Payment Adoption: Global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2020 and 2026

Digital Banking Makes Strong Gains

Global Digital Banking Market Revenues (US$ Million) by Geographic Region/Country for Years 2020 and 2027

Smartphones, a Ubiquitous Indicator of Modern Digital Life

Adoption Rate of Smartphones as a % of Total Population: 2016-2021

Spectacular Rise in Internet Activity Supported by the Pandemic

WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce for 2019, 2020, and 2021

Global Internet Video Traffic in Exabytes for the Years 2019 & 2021

Smart Homes, Barometer of the Level of Digitalization in Consumer Life

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Strengthens Business Case for EBPP

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019 through 2025

Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

EBPP Solutions Witness Increased Adoption Among Banks

Mobile Wallets & Payments Goes Mainstream Spurring Growth in the EBPP Market

Mobile Payments Continue to Gain Share

Developments in Mobile Wallets Encourage Increase in Mobile Payments

Common Reasons for Use of Digital Wallets: % Share of Users by Reason Cited for 2020

Digital Wallet Adoption by Generation: % of People Using Digital Wallets in 2020

Mobile Money Flourishes in Developing Countries

Conclusion

Electronic Billing Platforms Poised to Bring About Improvements in Government Payments

Outsourced EBPP Services Gain in Popularity

The Rise of Customer Self-Service Tilts EBPP Technologies into the Mass Adoption Stage

Global Customer Self-Service Market Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Intuitive Design of Electronic Bills: Vital to the Success of Bill Presentment

SMS & ATMs Emerge as Innovative Mediums of Electronic Payment

SMBs: An Emerging & Lucrative Customer Cluster for EBPP

EBPP Facilitates Improvement in Reconciling, Billing and Payment Functions of Businesses

Convergence of Billing with Customer Analytics Opens a New Window of Opportunity

Launch of e-Bill Adoption Campaigns to Benefit Market Growth

Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit EBPP

Why CSPs Are Turning towards EBPP Solutions?

EBPP Solution Enables Auto Insurers to Offer Seamless Experiences

Credit Unions Leverage EBPP and Online Banking Integration

Hyper-Customization & Implications for EBPP

AI Technology Presents New Opportunities for Payments and Billing

Cryptocurrency as a Payment Model Gains in Popularity

QR Code Payments Gains Momentum

5G Connectivity to Boost Mobile-First Approach to Digital Payments

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

Key Challenges Associated with EBPP Implementation

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8oi8w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.