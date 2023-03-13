The Dickey Foundation Present Grants to Houston First Responders

Houston, TX, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After providing more than $20,000 in grants along the west coast last month, The Dickey Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, is headed to the Houston, Texas area to support first responders with grants valued over $15,000.

On Monday March 13th, the Foundation will present Jacinto City Police with three electric bicycles. These electric bicycles will offer additional safety and ease for the Jacinto City Police Officers to quickly maneuver and respond to calls in their community. The presentation will be at 11:30 a.m. at Jacinto City Police Department - 10429 Market Street Road Jacinto City, Texas 77029.

Additionally, on Tuesday March 14th, the Foundation will present the Baytown Fire Department with 11 sets of floatation bomber jackets and bibs for the Baytown Fire Department’s Marine Operations Unit. This personal protective equipment provides flotation and in-water insulation to delay the onset of hypothermia in the event of water immersion for firefighters assigned to the fireboat. The presentation will be at 11:30 a.m. at Baytown Fire Training Field, 7022 Bayway Dr, Baytown, TX.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Dickey Foundation and provide grants to these brave Houston area first responder teams” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “Any way we can support the well-being and safety of these men and women is an honor and a pleasure to our brand.”

