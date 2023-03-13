The Global Canned Mushroom Market is forecast to grow by $1796.88 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.57% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Canned Mushroom Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731042/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the canned mushroom market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing need for convenience foods owing to hectic lifestyles, growth in online retailing, and health benefits of mushroom consumption.



The canned mushroom market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Canned button mushroom

• Canned shiitake mushroom

• Canned oyster mushroom

• Other canned mushroom



By End-user

• Household

• HoReCa



By Geography

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies packaging-related innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the canned mushroom market growth during the next few years. Also, growing household spending on food and growing demand for canned food for adventure activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the canned mushroom market covers the following areas:

• Canned mushroom market sizing

• Canned mushroom market forecast

• Canned mushroom market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading canned mushroom market vendors that include American Garden, Amish Country Store, BONDUELLE SA, Commercial Mushroom Producers Co. Operative Society Ltd., Costa Group Holdings Ltd., DB TOMATO XIAMEN INDUSTRY CO. MLTD., Fujian Haishan Foods Co. Ltd., Giorgio Fresh Co., Greenyard NV, Jolly Pure Goodness, Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland Unlimited Co., Monterey Mushrooms Inc., Prochamp BV, REVANT FOODS Pvt. Ltd., Roland Foods LLC, South Mill Champs, SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC, Wegmans Food Markets, and XIAMEN AMOYTOP IMPORT and EXPORT CO. LTD. Also, the canned mushroom market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

