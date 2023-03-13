The Global Blood Viscometer Market is forecast to grow by $13049.76 th during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood Viscometer Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730998/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the blood viscometer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing vascular diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, and growing demand for viscometers to determine fluid dynamics of blood flow.



The blood viscometer market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Rotational viscometers

• Capillary viscometers



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Diagnostics

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the blood viscometer market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing growth opportunities in emerging economies and increasing demand from diagnostic laboratories will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the blood viscometer market covers the following areas:

• Blood viscometer market sizing

• Blood viscometer market forecast

• Blood viscometer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blood viscometer market vendors that include A and D Co. Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Analytical Technology and Control Ltd., Anton Paar GmbH, ATAGO Co. Ltd., Benson Viscometers Ltd., BioFluid Technology Inc., Cambridge Viscosity Inc., Cannon Instrument Co., China BeiJing Steellex Scientific Instrument Co., Fann Instrument Co., Health Onvector, KYOTO ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING CO. LTD., Labtron Equipment Ltd., LAUDA Scientific GmbH, PCE Holding GmbH, Rheonics GmbH, RheoSense Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Lamy Rheology. Also, the blood viscometer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

