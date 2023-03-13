The Global Voice Evacuation Systems Market is forecast to grow by $938.28 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.77% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Voice Evacuation Systems Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724799/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the voice evacuation systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the real estate and construction industries, the growing trend of smart cities, and the increasing adoption of building automation and control systems.



The voice evacuation systems market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial sector

• Industrial sector

• Residential sector



By Type

• Voice sounders

• Loudspeakers

• Emergency microphones

• Networked and wireless system



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of IoT in building control systems as one of the prime reasons driving the voice evacuation systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of wireless communication and dynamic wayfinding will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the voice evacuation systems market covers the following areas:

• Voice evacuation systems market sizing

• Voice evacuation systems market forecast

• Voice evacuation systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading voice evacuation systems market vendors that include AmbientSystem SP ZOO, ABB Ltd., ATEIS International SA, Audico Systems Oy, Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd., Cofem SA, Eaton Corp. Plc, Hacousto Holland BV, Hochiki America Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Mircom Group of Companies, NAFFCO FZCO, OPTIMUS SA, ORR Protection Systems Inc., Protec Fire and Security Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, TOA Corp., and Zeta Alarms Ltd. Also, the voice evacuation systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



