$13+ Billion Antibody Drug Conjugates Global Market to 2032 - North America was the Largest Region in 2022

The global antibody drug conjugates market is expected to grow from $4.79 billion in 2021 to $5.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) market is expected to reach $13.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22%.

Major players in the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) market are Bayer AG, Concortis Biotherapeutics, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Immunomedics Inc., Oxford BioTherapeutics, Pfizer Inc., Seattle Genetics Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Abbvie Inc. and Astellas Pharma/Agensys.



The antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) market consists of sales of enfortumab vedotin, sacituzumab govitecan, trastuzumab emtansine, and trastuzumab deruxtecan. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) refer to medications that are specifically designed to administer chemotherapy to cancer cells. A linker connected to a monoclonal antibody that binds to a particular target expressed on cancer cells is how ADCs deliver the chemotherapy. As soon as the ADC binds to its target (a cancer protein or receptor), a cytotoxic chemical is released into the cancer cell.



North America was the largest region in the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of antibody-drug conjugates are monoclonal antibodies, linkers, drugs or toxins, and others. Monoclonal antibodies are created by cloning a single white blood cell. Every subsequent antibody generated in this manner may be traced back to a single parent cell. The different products include adcertis, kadcyla, and others and involve various technologies such as immunogen technology, Seattle genetics technology, immunomedics technology, and others. It is used in blood cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer, brain tumor, and others and is implemented in hospitals, clinics, and others.



The antibody-drug conjugates market is being driven by rising incidences of cancer globally. The major causes of most cancers include obesity, smoking, alcohol, and improper eating habits. Cancer Research UK predicts that there will be 27.5 million new cases of cancer each year by 2040. The rising incidences of cancer are expected to increase the demand for antibody-drug conjugates driving the market growth.



The challenge involved in the manufacturing of ADCs is acting as a restraint on the antibody drug conjugates market. ADC manufacturing facilities require high capital investment and extensive specialized training for operators.

ADC process development is complicated as it requires optimization of additional process steps that are not present in conventional monoclonal antibody manufacturing such as the antibody-drug conjugation reaction and subsequent drug substance purification. Also, antibody-drug conjugates must be manufactured in aseptic environments and operating personnel should be protected from the highly toxic drug compounds, thereby presenting operational difficulties.



Manufacturers of antibody-drug conjugates are increasingly collaborating or partnering with other companies to share technology, resources, and product knowledge and expand the business. For instance, in March 2022, Sanofi, a France-based multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company, collaborated with a US-based biotechnology company, Seagen Inc to create up to three cancer targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), develop them, and market them.

The collaboration would make use of the exclusive monoclonal antibody (mAb) technology from Sanofi and the exclusive ADC technology from Seagen. Through this cooperation, candidate medications with the potential to give cancer patients and their families fresh hope would be created via the synergistic combination of molecules and platforms.



Manufacturers of antibody-drug conjugates are monitored by various regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration in the USA. In the USA, there is no specific regulatory guidance for the industry on ADC development and the FDA follows existing guidelines for small drugs and monoclonal antibodies to regulate ADC.

The product quality offices at the FDA such as the Office of Biotechnology Products (OBP)/Office of Pharmaceutical Quality primarily focus on the manufacturing of the antibody component of the ADC and the control strategy for the antibody intermediate, as well as for the drug substance (DS) and drug product (DP). Small molecule review groups in the Office of Pharmaceutical Quality bear primary responsibility for the review of the adequacy of the payload and linker, conjugation reaction, and aspects of the control strategy.



The countries covered in the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.9 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $13.06 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.0% Regions Covered Global

