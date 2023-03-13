The Global Ferrochrome Market is forecast to grow by 2979.59 th t during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ferrochrome Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666307/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the ferrochrome market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for ferrochrome from developing countries, growing stainless steel industry, and growing housing, infrastructure, and heavy industrial machinery segments.



The ferrochrome market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Charge chrome and high carbon

• Low carbon

• Medium carbon



By End-user

• Stainless Steel

• Carbon and other alloy

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the uncertainty of ferrochrome prices as one of the prime reasons driving the ferrochrome market growth during the next few years. Also, capacity addition with new ferrochrome plants and ferroalloys and expansion of mining industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ferrochrome market covers the following areas:

• Ferrochrome market sizing

• Ferrochrome market forecast

• Ferrochrome market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ferrochrome market vendors that include Afarak Group Plc, ArcelorMittal SA, Balasore Alloys Ltd., Cia de Ferro Ligas da Bahia S.A., EHUI METALLURGY GROUP, Eurasian Resources Group Sarl, Glencore Plc, INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD., Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., Merafe Resources Ltd., Metallic Ferro Alloys LLP, Mintuo Group, Mitsubishi Corp., Ningxia Darshan Silicon Industry Co. Ltd., Outokumpu, Samancor Chrome Holdings Proprietary Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., Visa Steel Ltd., and YILDIRIM HOLDING INC.. Also, the ferrochrome market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



