Vancouver Golf Club Announces Rob Feenie as Culinary Director and Chef-In-Residence

COQUITLAM, British Columbia, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a multi-month kitchen renovation, Vancouver Golf Club , one of the Pacific Northwest’s most historic and distinguished private golf clubs, is teeing up for the highly anticipated return of its food and beverage program, starting with the addition of acclaimed chef Rob Feenie. Feenie officially joins the team as Culinary Director and Chef-In-Residence, with a new menu expected to launch in late-April.



“Our new F&B program has been in the works for some time, and one of my primary goals was to bolster the Club’s culinary repertoire, and Rob is certainly one of the best,” says Brad Pinnell, General Manager, Vancouver Golf Club. “We are thrilled to have him join the team and look forward to having him create delicious dining experiences for our members.”

Feenie recently completed a winter residency at Relais & Châteaux property Wedgewood Hotel & Spa’s Bacchus restaurant. Prior to that, he held a long tenure at national chain Cactus Club, where he helped pioneer the now industry standard, casual fine dining category.

“Brad is an incredible leader, and we are lucky to have him back on our coast at Vancouver Golf Club,” says Feenie. “When he first spoke with me about developing the food program for the Club, I was intrigued. I’m an avid golfer, and it is not everyday you get to create a whole new identity from the ground-up, which is exactly what we are doing. I look forward to working with the whole team and taste testing a variety of dishes.”

Feenie is renowned for this innovative West Coast-style of cooking, which he developed at his award-winning fine dining restaurant Lumière - merging classically-trained French techniques with fresh, local ingredients and Pacific Rim-region flavours. He is a two-time Iron Chef winner, first with Iron Chef America and then with Iron Chef Canada, and has worked with some of the world’s top chefs, including Charlie Trotter, Daniel Boulud, and Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Vancouver Golf Club looks forward to unveiling more about its F&B team in mid-April.

About Vancouver Golf Club



Founded in 1910 and set within 176 acres of woodland park, Vancouver Golf Club offers the most beautiful and challenging course in the Pacific Northwest, complete with a world-class practice facility, exceptional amenities, leading F&B program, and special event spaces. The Club’s Championship 6,900-yard, par 72/73 course was designed by H.T. (Mike) Gardner, and has played host to the LPGA Canadian Open, national title winners, world record-breakers, and inductees to the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame.

