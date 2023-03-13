$120+ Billion Worldwide Immuno-Oncology Drugs Industry to 2032: Rising Number of Cancer Cases Drives the Market

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immuno-Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global immuno-oncology drugs market is expected to grow from $60.32 billion in 2021 to $70.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. The immuno-oncology drugs market is expected to reach $120.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.3%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the immuno-oncology drugs market are Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis International AG and AbbVie Inc.



The immune-oncology drugs market consists of sales of bevacizumab, alectinib, ibrutinib, imatinib, and palbociclib. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Immuno-oncology drugs refer to a therapy or cancer treatment that employs drugs to either boost or suppress the immune system in order to aid the body's defences against cancer, infection, and other disorders. It makes use of chemicals produced by the body or in a lab to strengthen the immune system and assist the body in locating and eliminating cancer cells.



The main types of immuno-oncology drugs are monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, immune system modulators, cancer vaccines, and others. Monoclonal antibodies are created by cloning a single white blood cell. Every subsequent antibody generated in this manner may be traced back to a single parent cell. The different therapeutic applications include melanoma, lung cancer, blood cancer, renal cell carcinoma, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, and others and involve various sectors such as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and cancer research institutes.



The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the immune-oncology drugs market. For instance, in January 2022, according to the American Cancer Society, there will likely be 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses and 609,360 cancer-related deaths in the US, or roughly 1,670 fatalities every day.

The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43 percent of all new cancer cases. The four most common types of cancers worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of the new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the immune-oncology drugs market over the coming years.



The high cost of immuno-oncology therapies is a key factor hampering the growth of the market. The immunotherapy drugs cost more than other cancer drugs and people who need immunotherapy for cancer, too often are not able to afford it. High costs associated with drugs are a major issue faced by patients across the globe.

The pressure to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread. In less wealthy countries, the lack of cost-effective drugs has influenced the health conditions of the population and has led to a low average life expectancy. Immunotherapy often costs an average annual price of more than $100,000 per patient and if the value of medical assistance is included then the price would reach $850,000 per patient. Therefore, the high cost of immuno-oncology therapies is expected to hinder the growth of the immune-oncology drugs market.



Companies in the immuno-oncology drug market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain themselves in the increasingly competitive immuno-oncology drug market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships and in- or out-licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over the past few years.

The regions covered in the immuno-oncology drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the immuno-oncology drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $70.59 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $120.37 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Characteristics



3. Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



4. Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market



5. Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Immuno-Oncology Drugs Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Immuno-Oncology Drugs Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Monoclonal Antibodies

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Immune System Modulators

Cancer Vaccines

Other Types

6.2. Global Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market, Segmentation By Therapeutic Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Melanoma

Lung Cancer

Blood Cancer

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Prostate Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Other Applications

6.3. Global Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market, Segmentation By End-user, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

7. Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kh5zk6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment