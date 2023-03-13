The Global Sambal Market is forecast to grow by $96.04 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sambal Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05372346/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the sambal market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by wide range of applications, growing demand for spicy food, and increasing popularity of Asian cuisine.



The sambal market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Traditional vegetarian sambal paste

• Non-vegetarian sambal



By Application

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for preservative and additive-free sambal products as one of the prime reasons driving the sambal market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for organic varieties and innovations in packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sambal market covers the following areas:

• Sambal market sizing

• Sambal market forecast

• Sambal market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sambal market vendors that include Geok Shi Food Supplies Pte Ltd., Goan Cuisine Pty Ltd., Gustav Gerig AG, Huy Fong Foods Inc., Kokita, PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk, PT Otentik Sambal, PT. Anggana Catur Prima, Sambel Cap Jempol Co., Sim Soon Heng Cooking Ingredients Pte Ltd, Sing Long, The Kraft Heinz Co., Way Sauce Sdn Bhd, and Woh Hup Food Industries Pte Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

