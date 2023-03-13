The Global Passenger Vehicle Telematics Market is forecast to grow by $24.78 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.05% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Passenger Vehicle Telematics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05300838/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the passenger vehicle telematics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by OEM push for embedded telematics systems in BRIC nations, the growing integration of smartphones and tablets in automobiles, and the growing popularity of EVs.



The passenger vehicle telematics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Smartphone integration

• Tethered

• Embedded



By Type

• Remote message processing system

• Brake system

• Transmission control system



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of video telematics to precisely track driver behavior as one of the prime reasons driving the passenger vehicle telematics market growth during the next few years. Also, shared data plans to reduce the number of data subscriptions per user and the growing popularity of API will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the passenger vehicle telematics market covers the following areas:

• Passenger vehicle telematics market sizing

• Passenger vehicle telematics market forecast

• Passenger vehicle telematics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading passenger vehicle telematics market vendors that include Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., AT and T Inc., Bridgestone Corp., Bynx Ltd., Continental AG, Danaher Corp., Delphi Technologies Plc, DXC Technology Co., Fleet Complete, OCTO Telematics S.p.A, Robert Bosch GmbH, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telenav Inc., Trimble Inc., Valeo SA, Verizon Communications Inc., Visteon Corp., Vodafone Group Plc, and Garmin Ltd. Also, the passenger vehicle telematics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



