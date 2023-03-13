English French

Nanterre, March 13th, 2023

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From March 06th to March 10th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 06th to March 10th, 2023:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 6-Mar-23 FR0000125486 9 396 109,0794 XPAR VINCI 6-Mar-23 FR0000125486 9 389 109,2418 CEUX VINCI 6-Mar-23 FR0000125486 5 611 109,2490 AQEU VINCI 7-Mar-23 FR0000125486 25 000 108,5502 XPAR VINCI 7-Mar-23 FR0000125486 14 463 108,6959 CEUX VINCI 7-Mar-23 FR0000125486 4 894 108,6940 TQEX VINCI 7-Mar-23 FR0000125486 5 643 108,7015 AQEU VINCI 8-Mar-23 FR0000125486 12 586 108,7104 XPAR VINCI 8-Mar-23 FR0000125486 17 357 108,7702 CEUX VINCI 8-Mar-23 FR0000125486 4 835 108,7749 TQEX VINCI 8-Mar-23 FR0000125486 5 222 108,7716 AQEU VINCI 9-Mar-23 FR0000125486 20 355 108,3782 XPAR VINCI 9-Mar-23 FR0000125486 9 815 108,3804 CEUX VINCI 9-Mar-23 FR0000125486 4 708 108,3790 TQEX VINCI 9-Mar-23 FR0000125486 5 122 108,3832 AQEU VINCI 10-Mar-23 FR0000125486 20 000 107,8855 XPAR VINCI 10-Mar-23 FR0000125486 10 511 107,8870 CEUX VINCI 10-Mar-23 FR0000125486 4 511 107,8855 TQEX VINCI 10-Mar-23 FR0000125486 4 978 107,8931 AQEU TOTAL 194 396 108,5181

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment