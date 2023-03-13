Disclosure of transactions in own shares from March 06th to March 10th, 2023

| Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, FRANCE

                

        Nanterre, March 13th, 2023                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From March 06th to March 10th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 06th to March 10th, 2023:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI6-Mar-23FR00001254869 396109,0794XPAR
VINCI6-Mar-23FR00001254869 389109,2418CEUX
VINCI6-Mar-23FR00001254865 611109,2490AQEU
VINCI7-Mar-23FR000012548625 000108,5502XPAR
VINCI7-Mar-23FR000012548614 463108,6959CEUX
VINCI7-Mar-23FR00001254864 894108,6940TQEX
VINCI7-Mar-23FR00001254865 643108,7015AQEU
VINCI8-Mar-23FR000012548612 586108,7104XPAR
VINCI8-Mar-23FR000012548617 357108,7702CEUX
VINCI8-Mar-23FR00001254864 835108,7749TQEX
VINCI8-Mar-23FR00001254865 222108,7716AQEU
VINCI9-Mar-23FR000012548620 355108,3782XPAR
VINCI9-Mar-23FR00001254869 815108,3804CEUX
VINCI9-Mar-23FR00001254864 708108,3790TQEX
VINCI9-Mar-23FR00001254865 122108,3832AQEU
VINCI10-Mar-23FR000012548620 000107,8855XPAR
VINCI10-Mar-23FR000012548610 511107,8870CEUX
VINCI10-Mar-23FR00001254864 511107,8855TQEX
VINCI10-Mar-23FR00001254864 978107,8931AQEU
  TOTAL                          194 396 108,5181 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions NTX- du 06March23-10March23 vGB