The Global Plastic Market is forecast to grow by $214.81 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plastic Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090685/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the plastic market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for packaging material, increasing demand from developing countries, and diverse applications of plastics.



The plastic market is segmented as below:

By Technique

• Injection molding

• Blow molding

• Roto molding

• Casting

• Others



By End-user

• Packaging

• Consumer goods

• Automotive

• Electrical and electronics

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing recycling techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the plastic market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for engineered plastics and growing demand for bioplastics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the plastic market covers the following areas:

• Plastic market sizing

• Plastic market forecast

• Plastic market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plastic market vendors that include Arkema Group, BASF SE, Berry Global Inc., Celanese Corp., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., Huntsman Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lotte Chemical Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. Also, the plastic market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090685/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________