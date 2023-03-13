Cloud Data Security Market Size All Set for Robust Expansion to Reach US$13.2 Bn in 2029: Fairfield Market Research

London, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exploding digitization, proliferation of social media applications, and increasing cloud connectivity collectively drive revenue to the cloud data security market. The global market is expected to benefit largely from growing knowledge and awareness about data science, especially over the recent past. The latest published report of Fairfield Market Research suggests a robust growth outlook for cloud data security market between 2022 and 2029. “Likely to attain the revenue exceeding US$13 Bn by the end of 2029, cloud data security market continues to reap the benefit from consistently falling technology costs. While we’ve covered the leaders like Cisco, IBM, and Oracle, an important observation shows growing prominence of service-based models that companies prefer for improved sales,” states the analyst at Fairfield, “the market will most likely experience 15.9% growth in revenue through 2029,” adding further.

Key Report Insights

Through the end of 2029, global cloud data security market value is poised to reach US$13.2 Bn

Adoption in banking and financial services domain accounts for over 28% of total demand

North America retains top spot with more than 29% share in market revenue





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Demand for cloud data security solutions has been higher than that for the services counterpart. The report indicates the solutions segment to be accounting for more than 57% value share. In terms of the offerings, fully managed services continue to remain sought-after over their co-managed service offerings. The latter currently contribute nearly US$2 Bn toward the cloud data security market revenue. Although large enterprises currently account for nearly 3/5th of the overall market valuation, adoption of cloud data security solutions and services across small and mid-sized enterprises has been on a remarkable rise. Based on analysis of the cloud data security market by application area, the banking and financial services segment leads its way with over 28% share in market valuation. IT and telecom, and healthcare industry further follow.

Key Report Highlights

Dependence of organizations on cloud computing, and cloud services soars high, in turn boosting market growth

Mounting investments by governments in smart infrastructure projects to largely favor market expansion

Cloud data security market emerged critically lucrative overnight as employees started working remotely amidst COVID-19 pandemic





Insights into Regional Analysis

North America, led by the US, is at the forefront of generating demand for cloud data security services and solutions. The region as suggested by the report findings represents a notable share of over 29% in the global cloud data security market. In addition to strong presence of globally leading tech companies like Cisco, AWS, Oracle, and Dell, North America’s market will leverage the dynamically thriving start-up ecosystem across the region. A growing number of strategic collaborations, and alliances that are afoot across the North American competition landscape are likely to work in favor of the market expansion here. “Europe, and Asia Pacific collectively account for more than 50% share in market revenue. The trend will most likely prevail throughout the period of projection,” says the analyst.

Key Players in Global Cloud Data Security Market

Besides IBM, Cisco Systems, and Oracle, the report has also covered industry leaders such as Microsoft Corporation, Dell, Sailpoint Technologies, Hitachi, Micro Focus, CA Technologies, Centrify Corp., and Okta under the detailed competitive analysis and profiling section.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Market Size in 2019 US$2.5 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2029 US$13.2 Bn CAGR 15.9% Key Players IBM, Cisco Systems, Oracle, Microsoft Corporation, Dell, Sailpoint Technologies, Hitachi, Micro Focus, CA Technologies, Centrify Corp., Okta

The Global Cloud Data Security Market is Segmented as Below:

By Components Coverage

Solutions

Services

By Org Size Coverage

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Verticals Coverage

Banking & Financial Services

Government and Public Utilities

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT and Telecom

Retail

Others

By Offerings Coverage

Fully managed

Co-Managed

By Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Leading Companies

Cisco Systems

Microsoft Corporation

Sailpoint Technologies

Oracle

DELL

IBM

HITACHI

CA Technologies

Okta

Micro Focus

Centrify Corp





Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Component-wise Analysis

Organization Size-wise Analysis

Vertical-wise Analysis

Offering-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

