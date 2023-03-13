The Global Muffins Market is forecast to grow by $1675.49 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.04% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Muffins Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069630/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the muffins market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for portion-snacking products, increasing need for gluten-free and healthy bakery food, and the growth of organized retail and private labels.



The muffins market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Artisanal muffins

• Packaged muffins



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the healthy options to gain market share as one of the prime reasons driving the muffins market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing trend of savory muffins and expansion of in-store bakeries in supermarkets will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the muffins market covers the following areas:

• Muffins market sizing

• Muffins market forecast

• Muffins market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading muffins market vendors that include Alpha Baking Co. Inc., Aryzta AG, Associated British Foods Plc, BAB Systems Inc., Bakeline Snc, Britannia Industries Ltd., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, EDEKA ZENTRALE Stiftung and Co. KG, Einstein Noah Restaurant Group Inc., FlapJacked, Flowers Foods Inc., GrainCorp Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., McKee Foods, Mondelez International Inc., Prager Brothers Artisan Breads, Promise Gluten Free, Sprightlite Foods Pvt. Ltd., The Hershey Co., and Warburtons Ltd. Also, the muffins market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

