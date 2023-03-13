FL Entertainment: weekly share transactions

Paris, FRANCE

Press Release

Paris – March 13th, 2023

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from March 06th to March 10th, 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on June 30, 2022.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2023-03-06BUY4928.5937404,228.12XAMS
2023-03-06SELL218.660000181.86XAMS
2023-03-07BUY2008.5100001,702.00XAMS
2023-03-07SELL1108.568182942.50XAMS
2023-03-08BUY298.563448248.34XAMS
2023-03-08SELL858.605294731.45XAMS
2023-03-09BUY998.579192849.34XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://fl-entertainment.com/) under the section «Investor Relations».

Agenda
FY 2022 results: 16 March 2023

Investor Relations
Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Press Relations
Anne-France Malrieu - afmalrieu@image7.fr

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gambling, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2021, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, of €3.5bn and €609m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

