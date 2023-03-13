Over Thirty Thousand Beauty and Spa Professionals Attend Questex’s 2023 IBS and IECSC New York Shows

The Shows’ Successful Return to the Javits Center Ignited by New Onsite Experiences

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Beauty Show ( IBS New York ) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC New York) made an unprecedented return to the Javits Center with exciting new onsite experiences and three jam-packed days of the best in beauty and spa. Over thirty thousand professionals attended to walk through miles of exhibits, learn the latest industry trends and techniques from prominent artists and skilled estheticians, and acquire business-building skills to take their crafts and careers to the next level.

Over 500 brands showcased their newest products and innovations in the nearly 100,000 square feet co-located space. The 2023 Shows kicked off with ribbon cuttings at the Shows’ entrances. Taking part in the events were executives from Questex, Circadia (sponsors of the IECSC New York ribbon cutting) and Tondeo (sponsors of the IBS New York ribbon cutting).

Exhibitors at IBS New York 2023 included: Amika, Andis, Chi by Farouk, DNA Hairtools and Extensions, Gelish + Morgan Taylor, HALOCOUTURE Extensions, KANAR, MAC Cosmetics, Morfose Cosmetics, Olaplex, Parlux, Turbo Power and many more! For the full list, click here.

Exhibitors at IECSC New York 2023 included: Circadia, Eminence Organic Skin Care, HydraFacial, Geneo, FarmHouse Fresh, LightStim+, MerryLaz, Silhouet-Tone USA, Procell Therapies, Repechage and more! For the full list, click here.

As always, attendees had the opportunity to shop for products for their salons and spas at professionals‐only pricing and to network with industry leaders.

“2023 marked a new chapter for both IBS and IECSC New York, propelled by the success of our new onsite experiences which were conceived as a way to celebrate and support our attendees,” said Elizabeth Fantetti, Partnership & Event Director, Questex’s Beauty & Spa Group. “The feedback from everyone who took part in this year’s New York Shows – from the exhibitors to the speakers to the attendees – has been overwhelmingly positive. We can’t wait to build on this success and continue to grow.”

NEW ONSITE EXPERIENCES at the 2023 SHOWS:

THE POWERHOUSE PAVILION: Celebrating Black Beauty Entrepreneurs – located on the IBS New York show floor, this pavilion provided the opportunity to showcase, celebrate, and empower Black beauty industry entrepreneurs. Sponsored by Myavana, the space featured a gallery highlighting some of the most successful Black beauty entrepreneurs over the years, incorporated education panels, and had beauty industry business consultants available to provide guidance for any attendee looking to boost their career.

located on the IBS New York show floor, this pavilion provided the opportunity to showcase, celebrate, and empower Black beauty industry entrepreneurs. Sponsored by Myavana, the space featured a gallery highlighting some of the most successful Black beauty entrepreneurs over the years, incorporated education panels, and had beauty industry business consultants available to provide guidance for any attendee looking to boost their career. LOOK & LEARN STAGE – also located on the IBS New York show floor, was a veritable social network for trends and education. Attendees watched demonstrations of the latest techniques by renowned artists while lounging and enjoying cocktails with colleagues and friends, displayed their artistic skills on the Graffiti Wall sponsored by Andis, and enjoyed a 360-degree selfie pandemonium sponsored by After Pose, all while the deejay played the latest hits.

also located on the IBS New York show floor, was a veritable social network for trends and education. Attendees watched demonstrations of the latest techniques by renowned artists while lounging and enjoying cocktails with colleagues and friends, displayed their artistic skills on the Graffiti Wall sponsored by Andis, and enjoyed a 360-degree selfie pandemonium sponsored by After Pose, all while the deejay played the latest hits. HEALTHY YOU PAVILION – located on the IECSC New York show floor, this area gave attendees the opportunity to “Say Yes to a Healthy You” while experiencing the latest in health and wellness products from top brands like Sugarbear Vitamin Care. Plus, attendees could stop by the Recharge & Hydrate Lounge to relax, regroup, and reconnect with friends and colleagues.



In addition, the IECSC show floor featured the Studio Stage, a demonstration area developed for exhibitors to present the latest and greatest products and technologies.

An incredible list of speakers and educators took part in this year’s Shows, including:

IBS New York

Candy Shaw (AKA thebalaylama) - the world’s foremost authority on balayage education. She teaches a fast, efficient, no-nonsense method of hair painting

(AKA thebalaylama) - the world’s foremost authority on balayage education. She teaches a fast, efficient, no-nonsense method of hair painting Keya Neal (Kolour Kulture) - an industry activist, DEI Strategist, Kolour Koach, Texture Specialist, KeyNote Speaker, ABCH Certified, and Intercoiffure member

(Kolour Kulture) - an industry activist, DEI Strategist, Kolour Koach, Texture Specialist, KeyNote Speaker, ABCH Certified, and Intercoiffure member Monaé Everett - a celebrity hair stylist, author and educator with 20 years of experience

a celebrity hair stylist, author and educator with 20 years of experience Gilad Goldstein - as part of the Ulta Design Team, Gilad creates online Salon Education for stylists globally

as part of the Ulta Design Team, Gilad creates online Salon Education for stylists globally Ivan Zoot (Clipper Guy) - shares technical cutting, business building and career success education at trade shows and events



For a full list of IBS New York speakers click here.

IECSC New York

Savanna Boda – a Clinical Educator for iS Clinical and SkinPen, and is the in-house esthetician for Dermascope magazine

– a Clinical Educator for iS Clinical and SkinPen, and is the in-house esthetician for Dermascope magazine Dr. Susan Lovelle (Dr. Susan, The Thrive Architect) - teaches busy women how to flourish by mastering their energy, weight, and hormones. She’s the Founder of Premiere Wellness, a comprehensive lifestyle health company that serves clients globally

(Dr. Susan, The Thrive Architect) - teaches busy women how to flourish by mastering their energy, weight, and hormones. She’s the Founder of Premiere Wellness, a comprehensive lifestyle health company that serves clients globally Crystal Ochemba-Powell - an experienced Licensed Esthetician, Makeup Artist, Business Coach and Licensed Continuing Education Provider with a combined ten years of experience in both business marketing and the beauty industry

- an experienced Licensed Esthetician, Makeup Artist, Business Coach and Licensed Continuing Education Provider with a combined ten years of experience in both business marketing and the beauty industry Mary Nielsen – after 14 years with a surgical group, plus ten years owning a thriving med-spa and over ten years running a private aesthetics school, with multiple books under her name and countless articles in esthetics journals, to say that Mary Nielsen is passionate about the Aesthetics industry is an understatement

– after 14 years with a surgical group, plus ten years owning a thriving med-spa and over ten years running a private aesthetics school, with multiple books under her name and countless articles in esthetics journals, to say that Mary Nielsen is passionate about the Aesthetics industry is an understatement E’toshia McFarland – a Licensed Esthetician, award-winning educator, and spa owner of Faces By Etosh



For a full list of IECSC New York speakers, click here.

Exhibitors, speakers, and attendees from both the Spa and Beauty industries shared testimonials of their experiences at this year’s Show:

Michael Pugliese, Circadia “We love exhibiting at IECSC. There is a huge audience always hungry for education, the classes are always standing room only and filled with people not only from New York, but from all over the country and the world. It’s a great way to connect with the aesthetics industry.” Jeff Fuhr, BAMS “We’re getting a lot of new clients and the opportunity that we found here has been nothing short of excellent. It’s packed here and we’ll be here for the foreseeable future.” Cornell McBride, President and CEO, McBride Research Laboratories (and featured “game changer” in the Powerhouse Pavilion gallery) “The Powerhouse Pavilion is truly motivating and inspiring for recognizing game changers in the beauty industry. It’s important to have the discussion and understand the history in order to move forward. The conversations that take place in this pavilion will help breaks down barriers. IBS is at the forefront of change.” Alexandra Fox - Attendee “We took a big risk and came from Toronto, and the Shows went beyond our expectations. We learned a lot, saw tons of vendors, found things to add to our studio - we had no idea we were missing.”

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for beauty and wellness professionals are available at IBS Las Vegas and IECSC Las Vegas, taking place June 24-26, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit ibslasvegas.com or iecsclasvegas.com for more information. Also, IECSC Florida will take place October 15-16, 2023 at the Palm Beach Convention Center. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information.

