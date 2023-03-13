New York, USA, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DelveInsight Evaluates a Robust High-grade Glioma Pipeline as 120+ Influential Pharma Players to Set Foot in the Domain

High-grade gliomas are considered highly severe types of tumors. This health condition is typically found in adult and child populations. An increase in the accessibility to more options for the treatment and diagnosis of a high-grade tumor is leading to the development of novel therapies.

DelveInsight’s 'High-grade Glioma Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline high-grade glioma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the high-grade glioma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the High-grade Glioma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s high-grade glioma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 120+ active players working to develop 125+ pipeline therapies for high-grade glioma treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for high-grade glioma treatment. Key high-grade glioma companies such as Mateon Therapeutics, BioMimetix, Oblato, Inc, PTC Therapeutics, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, Nuvation Bio, Inc., Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Aadi, LLC, Erimos Pharmaceuticals, Istari Oncology, Angiochem, Epitopoietic Research Corporation, Oblato, Inc., Novartis, Candel Therapeutics, Chimerix, Onxeo SA, SonALAsense, Kintara Therapeutics, Kazia Therapeutics, VBI Vaccines, Lantern Pharma, NeOnc Technologies, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, OncoSynergy, Inc, WPD Pharmaceuticals, CellabMED, Alpheus Medical, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celldex Therapeutics, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Inc., Curis, Plus Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new high-grade glioma drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new high-grade glioma drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising high-grade glioma pipeline therapies such as OT101, BMX-001, OKN-007, PTC596, TG02, NUV-422, 2-OHOA, BAL101553, ABI-009, Terameprocol, Anlotinib hydrochloride, PVSRIPO, ANG1005, ERC1671, OKN-007, dabrafenib, LAM561, ONC-201, AsiDNA, SONALA-001, VAL-083, Paxalisib, VBI-1901, STAR-001, NEO100, MK-3475, cemiplimab, CLR 131, OS2966, Berubicin Hydrochloride, YYB-103, 5 Aminolevulinic Acid, LY2157299, PCI 24781, IMA950, DSP-0390, Fimepinostat, and others are under different phases of high-grade glioma clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of high-grade glioma clinical trials. In February 2023 , Plus Therapeutics reported that the company is Engaged with the FDA on proposed Investigational New Drug (IND) application to treat pediatric patients with ependymoma and high-grade glioma.

, reported that the company is Engaged with the FDA on proposed to treat pediatric patients with ependymoma and high-grade glioma. In January 2023, IN8bio, Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, announced a clinical update from the ongoing Phase I trial evaluating INB-200 in patients with newly diagnosed GBM and provided pipeline goals for 2023. All three patients exceeded the median progression-free survival (PFS) of seven months with two ongoing responses extending beyond 1.5 years and 1.2 years progression-free, respectively, in initial data from Cohort 2 of the Phase 1 INB-200 trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company plans to complete enrollment of Cohort 3 in the Phase I trial and also to report additional data and topline results with longer-term follow-up.

, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, announced a clinical update from the ongoing Phase I trial evaluating INB-200 in patients with newly diagnosed GBM and provided pipeline goals for 2023. All three patients exceeded the median progression-free survival (PFS) of seven months with two ongoing responses extending beyond 1.5 years and 1.2 years progression-free, respectively, in initial data from Cohort 2 of the Phase 1 INB-200 trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company of Cohort 3 in the Phase I trial and also to report additional data and topline results with longer-term follow-up. In September 2022, The European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medical Products granted an orphan drug designation (ODD) to CAN-2409 for the treatment of patients with glioma. CAN-2409 is under investigation in multiple ongoing clinical trials in high-grade glioma, non–small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and prostate cancer.

Committee for Orphan Medical Products granted an (ODD) to CAN-2409 for the treatment of patients with glioma. CAN-2409 is under investigation in multiple ongoing clinical trials in high-grade glioma, non–small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and prostate cancer. Starlight plans on establishing a leading CNS oncology franchise to develop the unique drug candidate STAR-001 for some of the most malignant and unaddressed primary and secondary CNS cancers including Glioblastoma and other High-grade Gliomas . Starlight intends to pursue human clinical trials for multiple CNS indications starting in late 2023, building on prior IND-enabling studies and the Phase I clinical testing that will be conducted by Lantern.

for some of the most malignant and unaddressed primary and secondary . Starlight intends to pursue human clinical trials for multiple CNS indications starting in late 2023, building on prior IND-enabling studies and the Phase I clinical testing that will be conducted by Lantern. In August 2022, Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) clearance of the Investigational New Drug application (IND) for JBI-778, an oral, brain penetrant and selective protein arginine methyl transferase 5 (PRMT5) inhibitor, for the treatment of solid tumors with brain metastases and primary brain tumors including high-grade glioma.

The high-grade glioma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage high-grade glioma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the high-grade glioma clinical trial landscape.

High-grade Glioma Overview

Gliomas are classified into several types. The terms “glioma” and “astrocytoma” are used interchangeably by physicians. A high grade means that the glioma is growing rapidly. High-grade gliomas are classified as either grade 3 or grade 4 tumors by the World Health Organization (WHO). Tumors in grades 3 and 4 tend to grow and spread faster than tumors at lower rates. Anaplastic astrocytoma is the most common grade 3 tumor, and glioblastoma multiforme is the most common grade 4 tumor. Oligoastrocytoma, pleiomorphic xanthoastrocytoma, and gliosarcoma are some of the more complex high-grade gliomas.

Children with supratentorial high-grade gliomas exhibit signs and high-grade glioma symptoms that vary depending on the area of the brain affected. MRI or CT scans can be used to confirm the presence of a tumor, but histological testing is required to confirm the diagnosis of a supratentorial high-grade glioma. High-grade glioma treatment options include surgery and chemotherapy. Chemotherapy has yet to be proven beneficial in the treatment of this tumor type.





A snapshot of the High-grade Glioma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA ONC201 Chimerix Phase III Dopamine D2 receptor antagonists; Dopamine D3 receptor antagonists; Endopeptidase Clp stimulants; TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand receptor agonists Oral BMX-001 BioMimetix Phase II Antioxidants Subcutaneous OKN-007 Oblato, Inc. Phase II Oxygen radical scavengers; Sulfatase inhibitors Intravenous Lisavanbulin Basilea Pharmaceutica Phase II Apoptosis stimulants; Tubulin polymerisation inhibitors; Vascular disrupting agents Oral Terameprocol Erimos Pharmaceuticals Phase I/II Apoptosis stimulants; BIRC5 protein inhibitors; Cdc2 kinase inhibitors; Mitosis inhibitors; Transcription factor inhibitors Oral Zotiraciclib Adastra Pharmaceuticals/S*Bio Phase I/II CDC2 protein kinase inhibitors; Cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitors; Cyclin-dependent kinase 2 inhibitors; Cyclin-dependent kinase 5 inhibitors; Extracellular signal-regulated MAP kinase inhibitors; Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors; Janus kinase-2 inhibitors; RNA polymerase II inhibitors Oral PTC596 PTC Therapeutics Phase I BMI1 protein inhibitors; Tubulin polymerization inhibitors Oral CAN-3110 Candel Therapeutics Phase I Cell death stimulants; Immunologic cytotoxicity Intratumoural OS2966 OncoSynergy Phase I CD29 antigen inhibitors Intratumoural

High-grade Glioma Therapeutics Assessment

The high-grade glioma pipeline report proffers an integral view of the high-grade glioma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the High-grade Glioma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous

Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Gene therapies, Small molecule, Vaccines, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies

: Gene therapies, Small molecule, Vaccines, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Transforming growth factor beta2 inhibitors, Virus replication inhibitors, Antioxidants, Oxygen radical scavengers, Sulfatase inhibitors, BMI1 protein inhibitors, Tubulin polymerisation inhibitors, CDC2 protein kinase inhibitors, Cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitors, Cyclin-dependent kinase 2 inhibitors, Cyclin-dependent kinase 5 inhibitors, Extracellular signal-regulated MAP kinase inhibitors, Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors, Janus kinase-2 inhibitors, RNA polymerase II inhibitors, Apoptosis stimulants, Vascular disrupting agents

Transforming growth factor beta2 inhibitors, Virus replication inhibitors, Antioxidants, Oxygen radical scavengers, Sulfatase inhibitors, BMI1 protein inhibitors, Tubulin polymerisation inhibitors, CDC2 protein kinase inhibitors, Cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitors, Cyclin-dependent kinase 2 inhibitors, Cyclin-dependent kinase 5 inhibitors, Extracellular signal-regulated MAP kinase inhibitors, Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors, Janus kinase-2 inhibitors, RNA polymerase II inhibitors, Apoptosis stimulants, Vascular disrupting agents Key High-grade Glioma Companies : Mateon Therapeutics, BioMimetix, Oblato, Inc, PTC Therapeutics, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, Nuvation Bio, Inc., Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Aadi, LLC, Erimos Pharmaceuticals, Istari Oncology, Angiochem, Epitopoietic Research Corporation, Oblato, Inc., Novartis, Candel Therapeutics, Chimerix, Onxeo SA, SonALAsense, Kintara Therapeutics, Kazia Therapeutics, VBI Vaccines, Lantern Pharma, NeOnc Technologies, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, OncoSynergy, Inc, WPD Pharmaceuticals, CellabMED, Alpheus Medical, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celldex Therapeutics, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Inc., Curis, Plus Therapeutics and others

: Mateon Therapeutics, BioMimetix, Oblato, Inc, PTC Therapeutics, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, Nuvation Bio, Inc., Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Aadi, LLC, Erimos Pharmaceuticals, Istari Oncology, Angiochem, Epitopoietic Research Corporation, Oblato, Inc., Novartis, Candel Therapeutics, Chimerix, Onxeo SA, SonALAsense, Kintara Therapeutics, Kazia Therapeutics, VBI Vaccines, Lantern Pharma, NeOnc Technologies, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, OncoSynergy, Inc, WPD Pharmaceuticals, CellabMED, Alpheus Medical, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celldex Therapeutics, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Inc., Curis, Plus Therapeutics and others Key High-grade Glioma Pipeline Therapies: OT101, BMX-001, OKN-007, PTC596, TG02, NUV-422, 2-OHOA, BAL101553, ABI-009, Terameprocol, Anlotinib hydrochloride, PVSRIPO, ANG1005, ERC1671, OKN-007, dabrafenib, LAM561, ONC-201, AsiDNA, SONALA-001, VAL-083, Paxalisib, VBI-1901, STAR-001, NEO100, MK-3475, cemiplimab, CLR 131, OS2966, Berubicin Hydrochloride, YYB-103, 5 Aminolevulinic Acid, LY2157299, PCI 24781, IMA950, DSP-0390, Fimepinostat, and others

Table of Contents

1. High-grade Glioma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. High-grade Glioma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. High-grade Glioma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. High-grade Glioma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. High-grade Glioma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. High-grade Glioma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 ONC201: Chimerix 8. High-grade Glioma Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 BMX-001: BioMimetix 9. High-grade Glioma Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 CAN-3110: Candel therapeutics 10. High-grade Glioma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the High-grade Glioma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the High-grade Glioma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

