The Global Non-ferrous Castings Market is forecast to grow by 11099.32 th MTPA during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-ferrous Castings Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069604/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the non-ferrous castings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased simulation-based castings, rise in demand for aluminum, and growing demand from automobile industry.



The non-ferrous castings market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Automobiles

• Electrical and construction

• Industrial machinery

• Others



By Type

• Aluminum

• Copper

• Zinc

• Magnesium

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the shift from ferrous to non-ferrous casting as one of the prime reasons driving the non-ferrous castings market growth during the next few years. Also, stringent government regulations on GHG emission control and increasing demand for magnesium casting will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the non-ferrous castings market covers the following areas:

• Non-ferrous castings market sizing

• Non-ferrous castings market forecast

• Non-ferrous castings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading non-ferrous castings market vendors that include Alcast Technologies Ltd., Alcoa Corp., Andritz AG, Castwel Foundries, Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Form Technologies, FSE Foundry Ltd., Georg Fischer Corp., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Inova Cast Pvt. Ltd., MAGMA Gieereitechnologie GmbH, Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH, MRT Castings Ltd., Norwood Foundry Ltd., Precision Castparts Corp., The Innovative Shapecasting Group, Toyota Motor Corp., Vesuvius Plc, voestalpine AG, and Minerals Technologies Inc. Also, the non-ferrous castings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069604/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________