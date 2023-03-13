The Global Wet Pet Food Market is forecast to grow by $9735.38 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wet Pet Food Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060936/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the wet pet food market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in pet ownership, growth of the organized retail sector for wet pet food, and increasing demand for organic wet pet food.



The wet pet food market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Cat food

• Dog food

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Pet-specialty stores and vet clinics

• Supermarkets and hypermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of customized pet foods as one of the prime reasons driving the wet pet food market growth during the next few years. Also, growing trend of omnichannel retailing and premiumization of wet pet food products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the wet pet food market covers the following areas:

• Wet pet food market sizing

• Wet pet food market forecast

• Wet pet food market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wet pet food market vendors that include C and D Foods Ltd., Champion Petfoods LP, Darling Ingredients Inc., De Haan Petfood, Evangers Dog and Cat Food Co. Inc., FirstMate Pet Foods, Freshpet Inc., Harringtons Pet Food, Hills Pet Nutrition Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Phelps Pet Products, Schell and Kampeter Inc., Simmons Foods Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, Wellness Pet Co. Inc., Beaphar Beheer BV, and Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd. Also, the wet pet food market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

