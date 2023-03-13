Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING
IN OWN SHARES
Paris, 13/03/23
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 March 2023.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022
I. Summary presentation
|Name of issuer
|Identity code of issuer
|Transaction date
|Identity code of financial instrument
|Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
|Market
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|6 march 2023
|FR0000120503
|50,000
|32.7516
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|7 march 2023
|FR0000120503
|50,000
|32.5851
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|8 march 2023
|FR0000120503
|50,000
|32.5334
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|9 march 2023
|FR0000120503
|50,000
|32.5065
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|10 march 2023
|FR0000120503
|50,000
|32.0439
|XPAR
II. Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/2023-03-13-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx
