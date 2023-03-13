The Global Sparkling Juices Market is forecast to grow by $920.29 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sparkling Juices Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060920/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the sparkling juices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by benefits of cold-pressed sparkling juice when compared with traditional juice, increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyle, and new product launches.



The sparkling juices market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Sparkling juice drinks

• Hundred percent sparkling juice

• Sparkling juices from nectar



By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets and hypermarkets

• On-trade

• Independent retailers

• Convenience stores

• Others



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing prominence of private-label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the sparkling juices market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for organic sparkling juices and the health benefits associated with functional sparkling juices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sparkling juices market covers the following areas:

• Sparkling juices market sizing

• Sparkling juices market forecast

• Sparkling juices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sparkling juices market vendors that include Apple and Eve LLC, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Campbell Soup Co., Cawston Press Ltd., ENVASADOS EVA SA, Good Juicery, Juice and World, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kristian Regale Inc., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Parle Agro Pvt Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Shloer, The Coca Cola Co., The J.M Smucker Co., The S. Martinelli and Company, and Welch Foods Inc. Also, the sparkling juices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

