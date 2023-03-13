Foran Announces C$75 Million Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foran Mining Corp. (TSXV: FOM) (OTCQX: FMCXF) (“Foran” or the “Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital and PI Financial Corp., as co-lead agents and joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of agents (together the “Agents”) pursuant to which the Company has launched a proposed private placement (the “Offering”) for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$75,000,540.

The Offering will consist of (i) up to 13,513,600 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at an issue price of C$3.70 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of up to C$50,000,320; and (ii) up to 4,417,000 Common Shares with each such Common Share to be issued as a “flow-through share” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “FT Shares”) at an issue price of C$5.66 per FT Share, for gross proceeds of up to C$25,000,220.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration and development of the Company’s mineral projects in Saskatchewan, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares, pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada), to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company’s mineral projects located in Saskatchewan, on or before December 31, 2024, and to renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares with an effective date not later than December 31, 2023.

As consideration for their services, the Agents will receive a cash commission of 5.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering. The Company will have the right to include a list of subscribers to purchase a certain number of Common Shares or FT Shares to be agreed upon by the Agents and the Company (the “President’s List”). The Agents will receive a reduced cash commission of 2.0% of the gross proceeds sold to purchasers on the President’s List.

The securities being offered have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about March 27, 2023, or such other date as the Company and the Agents may agree and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the execution of an agency agreement and the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including that of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering shall be subject to a four-month plus one day hold period commencing on the day of the closing of the Offering under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a copper-zinc-gold-silver exploration and development company, committed to supporting a greener future, empowering communities and creating circular economies which create value for all our stakeholders, while also safeguarding the environment. The McIlvenna Bay project is located entirely within the documented traditional territory of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation. The Company also owns the Bigstone Project, a resource-development stage deposit located 25km southwest of its McIlvenna Bay project.

McIlvenna Bay is a copper-zinc-gold-silver rich VHMS deposit intended to be the centre of a new mining camp in a prolific district that has already been producing for 100 years. McIlvenna Bay sits just 65km West of Flin Flon, Manitoba and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran's ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225km.

McIlvenna Bay is the largest undeveloped VHMS deposit in the region. The Company announced the results from its Feasibility Study on February 28, 2022, outlining that current mineral reserves would potentially support an 18-year mine life producing an average of 65 million pounds of copper equivalent annually. The Company filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the McIlvenna Bay Feasibility Study on April 14, 2022. The Company filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bigstone Deposit resource estimate on February 11, 2022. Investors are encouraged to consult the full text of these technical reports which may be found on the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

Foran trades on the TSX.V under the symbol "FOM" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FMCXF"

