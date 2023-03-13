Hexagon Composites ASA - Share buyback program completed

13 March 2023: With reference to the share buyback program announced 2 March 2023, Hexagon Composites ASA ("the Company") has purchased 350,000 of its own shares. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 39.00 per share. An overview of daily share purchases, as well as a detailed overview of all transactions made under the share buyback program is attached.

Date on which the buyback program was announced: 2 March 2023

The duration of the buyback program: 2 March 2023 up to and including 30 March 2023

Size of the buyback program: Up to 350,000 shares

Following the transactions, the Company owns 1,000,418 of its own shares, which represents 0.5% of the total shares.



For additional information:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

