Microencapsulated Chemical Pesticides Market is projected to Reach US$ 59.5 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.54% during the forecast period 2023-2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

The Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Size Was Estimated At USD 12.5 Million In 2022 And Is Projected To Reach USD 59.5 Million By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 11.54% From 2022 To 2030. Microencapsulated pesticides have a coating around the active ingredient that keeps it from getting into the body. The controlled release method makes the poison more effective by putting it in tiny capsules. Coated pesticide capsules called "microencapsulated pesticides" are used to keep pests away from farms, agricultural product warehouses, cattle feed storage, and other places. These are better than liquid spray poisons, which can make you sick if they get close to your skin. But the way it is used is the same: it is mixed with water and sprinkled on fields of crops. When the capsules break open, the pesticide starts to work.

Microencapsulated insecticides have a protective coating around the active ingredient, which can be dry or liquid. Coatings can be made of starch, plastic, or other things. poisons in microcapsules are sprayed on crops in the same way as other poisons that can be sprayed.

Microencapsulated Chemical Pesticides Market Recent Developments:

In January 2019 , the Environmental Protection Agency approved FMC Corporation's Lucento fungicide.

In December 2016 , Belchim Crop Protection, a Belgian company, acquired Engage Agro USA, LLC, an American agrochemical company.

, Belchim Crop Protection, a Belgian company, acquired Engage Agro USA, LLC, an American agrochemical company. In June 2021, BASF launches a new microcapsule insecticide: BASF has launched a new microcapsule insecticide called Fendona 60 SC. This insecticide is designed to control a wide variety of pests in residential and commercial environments, and the microencapsulated formulation provides long-lasting efficacy.

April 2021, Syngenta Acquires Valagro: Syngenta, a leading agricultural solutions provider, has announced the acquisition of biostimulants and biocontrol company Valagro. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Syngenta's capabilities in the microencapsulated chemical pesticides market and strengthen its position as a leading agricultural solutions provider.

Microencapsulated Chemical Pesticides Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Pesticides that are put into tiny capsules have a few benefits over other pesticides. Microencapsulated herbicides are safer than other chemicals used to kill pests. They also have benefits like less smell, slow release of active ingredients, less pesticide vaporization, and less pesticide waste, which all help the global market for microencapsulated pesticides grow. Pesticide microencapsulation systems can also be made to make pesticides less harmful to mammals and keep them working longer, less harmful to plants, less likely to break down in the environment, less likely to leak, and with less pesticide in the environment.

Opportunity:

When there is more food trade across borders in emerging countries, the market has more room to grow. In some countries, microencapsulated pesticides are used on food because of a rise in food-borne illnesses, bad sanitation, and bad working conditions in companies that process food. Enforcement of regulations in emerging economies that are getting into the food trade, as well as the ability of officials to ban the import and supply of contaminated food and cause food recalls, are likely to increase the demand for pesticides in these areas.

Restraints:

It is anticipated that the spread of pests and insects, as well as a lack of awareness among producers about microencapsulated pesticides, will restrain development and hinder market expansion. This Microencapsulated Pesticides Market report provides details on the latest developments, trade regulations, import and export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and local market players, analysis opportunities for emerging revenue streams, Changing market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growth, application areas and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansion, technological innovations in the market.

Regional Outlook:

The world market for microencapsulated pesticides can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. In 2017, both value and volume-wise, Europe was the largest market in the world. During the time frame of the forecast, the region is also likely to continue to be the most important. In the near future, the demand for these pesticides in Europe is likely to rise due to more government programs that support integrated pest management in the area and more people learning about the benefits of microencapsulated pesticides in the area. When it comes to how much they buy, North America and Asia-Pacific are behind Europe. From 2018 to 2026, China and India are likely to be very successful markets for encapsulated pesticides. In terms of demand, Latin America has a big part of the world market for microencapsulated pesticides. During the forecast period, the market in this area is projected to grow quickly. The Middle East and Africa only made up a small part of the world market.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 11.54% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 12.5 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 59.5 Million By Type Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Rodenticides

Others By Applications Agricultural

Non-agricultural By Companies Syngenta, BASF, Bayer AG, FMC Corporation, Monsanto, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Microencapsulated Chemical Pesticides Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Syngenta, BASF, Bayer AG, FMC Corporation, Monsanto, and Others.

Microencapsulated Chemical Pesticides Market by Types:

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Rodenticides

Others

Microencapsulated Chemical Pesticides Market by Applications:

Agricultural

Non-agricultural

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

