Fiber Optical Power Meter Market Is Expected To Reach USD 207.3 Million by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 5.0% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Fiber Optical Power Meter Market Size was estimated at USD 147.3 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 207.3 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The Fiber Optical power metre is a type of handheld instrument that can be used to run, install, and take care of fibre optic networks. It is tough and accurate. This instrument is easy to use, comes with everything you need, and is easy to carry. The growth of the fibre optic communication system and test equipment market is very important to the growth of the fibre optic power metre market.

Market Dynamics:

In spite of the many factors that are driving the market for fibre optic power metres, growth rates are expected to be volatile as a result of the sophisticated and strict nature of the way these metres function. Conversion issues between OE and EO are one of the most significant challenges faced by manufacturers of fibre optic power metres in today's industry. Because of this, it will be more difficult for a greater number of individuals to adopt fibre optic power metres. There is a good chance that applications that have low attenuation, an increase in measurement resolution, and an increase in the amount of time data can be collected will generate a significant amount of new revenue for the market for fibre optic power metres.

Regional Outlook:

The largest market for optical power metres is in Asia and the Pacific.

Asia-Pacific has the biggest share of the global optical power metre market and is expected to keep doing so over the next few years. This is because of the growth of telecommunications companies and internet communications, as well as demand from a wide range of industries, such as healthcare, defence and government, industrial, and commercial. As the fibre optic industry in the area grows, the global market for optical power metres is expected to grow.

The region has become home to a number of large on-going fibre optic projects, such as the Cambodia Fiber Optic Communication Network Co., Ltd., which plans to cover 100% of urban areas with broadband by 2020 and 70% of rural areas. Industry Analysis also says that the income from the fibre optic market in India rose by about 20% in 2019.

There have also been a lot of new market launches and expansions in the region. Anritsu Corporation released the new MU100023A OTDR*1 module for the Network Master Pro MT1000A optical network measurement instrument in July 2020. This module adds support for triple wavelengths (1310/1550 nm, 1650 nm SMF) to the existing module line. Also, the Japanese company Yokogawa Electric Corporation has signed an agreement to invest in the Nippon India Digital Innovation Fund of Funds. This will help the company grow its business in India faster.

Scope of Report:

By Type: 850 nm, 1310 nm, 1550 nm, Others
By Application: Test equipment, Fiber optic communication system, Other
By Companies: Fluke Power Quality, Newport Corporation, Thorlabs, Joinwit Optoelectronic Tech, Co., Ltd, NOYES, Electro Rent Corporation, Artifex Engineering, M2 Optics, Inc., EXFO, CableOrganizer.com, Inc., Fiber Instrument Sales, Inc
Base Year: 2022
Historical Year: 2017 to 2022
Forecast Year: 2023 to 2030

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Fluke Power Quality , Newport Corporation , Thorlabs, Joinwit Optoelectronic Tech, Co., Ltd , NOYES , Electro Rent Corporation , Artifex Engineering, M2 Optics, Inc. , EXFO , CableOrganizer.com, Inc.,Fiber Instrument Sales, Inc , Fiber Instrument Sales, Inc, and others.

By Type

850 nm

1310 nm

1550 nm

Others

By Application

Test equipment

Fiber optic communication system

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

