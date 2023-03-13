CNG Compressors Market Is Expected To Reach USD 5,072.6 Million by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 5.0% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global CNG Compressor Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 5,072.6 Million By 2030, at a CAGR Of 5.0% During The Forecast Period. A CNG compressor is a machine that makes natural gas more compact and ready to be transported. It makes the amount of fuel 600 times bigger than it was before. By compressing gas, transportation costs go down, pollution is kept in check, and greenhouse gas emissions go down. CNG compressors are used to squeeze CNG, which is a mixture of methane and other things. These compressors were made to be as efficient, reliable, and long-lasting as possible in a variety of settings, such as pipeline transport, gas stations, and storage.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ CNG Compressors Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Type (Oil Injected, Oil Free), By Compressor (Dynamic Compressor, Positive Displacement Compressor, Piston Compressor, Rotary Screw Compressor, Others), By End User (Construction, Oil & Gas, Mining, Chemicals, Power Generation, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Natural gas is becoming more popular as a fuel because it burns cleanly and costs less than other fossil fuels. Because of this, the market for CNG has grown, making more people want to buy CNG compressors.

Government programmes that encourage the use of CNG: Governments all over the world are encouraging the use of CNG as a way to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions and improve the quality of the air. Because of this, good policies and rules have been put in place, which is expected to help the CNG compressors market grow.

Compressed natural gas (CNG) cars are becoming more popular because they are cheaper to run and cause less pollution. Because of this, the infrastructure for refuelling CNG vehicles has grown, which is driving the demand for CNG compressors.

Restraints & Challenges:

High initial investment: CNG compressors cost a lot of money to install, which may make some people decide not to buy them.

Limited natural gas infrastructure: The growth of the CNG market depends on the availability of pipelines, refuelling stations, and storage facilities. If there isn't enough of this kind of infrastructure, the growth of the market could be slowed down.

Natural gas is becoming more and more at risk from other fuels. Natural gas is a clean and inexpensive fuel, but electric and hydrogen are also becoming more popular. This could make people in the market for alternative fuels compete with each other for market share.

Regional Outlook:

Because natural gas is used so much as an alternative fuel for cars, trucks, and generators in North America, it had the largest share of the global CNG compressor market. This is a big reason why the region's demand for compressed natural gas (CNG) is going up, which is helping to fuel the growth of compressor systems used in many industries, such as chemical storage facilities.

The demand for compressed natural gas in places like Europe, Germany, and Italy is growing, which is a key factor in the growth of this market around the world. Aside from this, more people are becoming aware of how the use of fossil fuels in different industries harms the environment. This has led to a rise in the use of clean energy sources like natural gas and is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific has a large share of the global CNG compressor market's revenue. This is because automakers are investing more money in the region to improve emission standards for vehicles.

The demand for CNG in places like the UAE and Saudi Arabia is growing, which is a key factor in the growth of this market around the world. Aside from this, more investment in the auto industry in different parts of the world is also expected to increase demand during the forecast period.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/114592

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 5,072.6 Million By Type Oil Injected, Oil Free, Others By Compressor Dynamic Compressor, Positive Displacement Compressor, Piston Compressor, Rotary Screw Compressor, Others By End User Construction, Oil & Gas, Mining, Chemicals, Power Generation, Other By Companies Siemens, Galileo Technologies, Ingersoll Rand, Atlas Copco, Wärtsilä, Exterran, Chicago Pneumatic, Kobelco, MAN Turbo, Ariel Corporation, CIMC ENRIC, Propak Systems, Xian Shaangu Power, Bauer Compressors, Sinopec Oilfield Eouipment Corporation Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Siemens, Galileo Technologies, Ingersoll Rand, Atlas Copco, Wärtsilä, Exterran, Chicago Pneumatic, Kobelco, MAN Turbo, Ariel Corporation, CIMC ENRIC, Propak Systems, Xian Shaangu Power, Bauer Compressors, Sinopec Oilfield Eouipment Corporation, and others.

By Type

Oil Injected

Oil Free

Others

By Compressor

Dynamic Compressor

Positive Displacement Compressor

Piston Compressor

Rotary Screw Compressor

Others

By End User

Construction

Oil & Gas

Mining

Chemicals

Power Generation

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Self-Aligning Ball Bearings Market - The Global Self-Aligning Ball Bearings Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.6% During The Forecast Period 2023-2030.

- The Global Self-Aligning Ball Bearings Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.6% During The Forecast Period 2023-2030. Cryogenic Pump Market - The Global Cryogenic Pump Market Size Was USD 3.41 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 3.62 Billion In 2022 To USD 6.64 Billion In 2030, at a CAGR of 9.06% During The Forecast Period.

- The Global Cryogenic Pump Market Size Was USD 3.41 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 3.62 Billion In 2022 To USD 6.64 Billion In 2030, at a CAGR of 9.06% During The Forecast Period. Construction Robot Market - The Global Construction Robot Market size was valued at USD 0.69 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.59 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.32% from 2023 to 2030.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com