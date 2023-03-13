Hallador Energy Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Investor Call

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company today announced that the Company plans to release its 4th quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Form 10-K after the markets close on Thursday, March 16, 2023.



Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host an investor conference call and webcast on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss its 4th quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under events and will be available for a limited time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

US dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 844 200 6205

US dial-in number: (Local): 1 646 904 5544

International: +1 929 526 1599

Access Code: 724924

A recording of the conference call will be available until Friday, March 24, 2023.

To listen to a replay of the conference call, please dial:

US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403

US (Local): 1 929 458 6194

All other locations: +44 204 525 0658

Access Code: 209001

Hallador Energy Company is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana. To learn more visit www.halladorenergy.com.